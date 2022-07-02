Skip to main content

Ryqueze McElderry Decommits from Georgia

Long time Georgia commit Ryqueze McElderry has decommitted from the Bulldogs today.

Georgia gained its 12th commitment for the 2023 recruiting class this week. However, with it still being the month of July, a lot can and will change between now and both of the national signing days in January and February. 

Like long-time offensive line commit Ryqueze McElderry de-committing from Georgia today. This coming after weeks of Auburn publicly pursuing him among other programs like fellow instate program Alabama. 

McElderry took to Twitter today with the following statement: 

"First and foremost I want to thank Coach Smart, Coach Searels, Coach Gordon, Coach Danzey and the whole Georgia staff for recruiting me and showing me love e. After talking things over with my mom I have decided to decomimit from Georgia and reopen my recruitment. Thank you Georgia and Georgia fans." 

Auburn hosted McElderry this summer on an official visit at the end of May. Afterward, he told reporters, "Ever since the first day I got here, it's a different side of Auburn I haven't seen yet. Coming to camp and coming to a game is just the little stuff, but coming on an official, you see more of what Auburn has to offer." 

Georgia Football 2023 Commits

  • Pearce Spurlin, TE
  • Raymond Cottrell, WR
  • Bo Hughley, OL
  • Lawson Luckie, TE
  • Gabriel Harris, OLB
  • Joshua Miller, OL
  • AJ Harris, DB
  • Justyn Rhett, DB
  • Peyton Woodring, PK
  • Daniel Harris, DB

