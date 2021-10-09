JUST IN: UGA Loses Starter on Opening Drive Against Auburn

    • October 9, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    The Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcastsSI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE

    Christopher Smith Injured During Matchup with Auburn

    Georgia's starting safety Chris Smith has left the game against Auburn in the first quarter due to injury. Sophomore Dan Jackson has entered the game in his absence.
    Author:
    Updated:
    Original:

    Georgia's starting safety Chris Smith has left the game against Auburn in the first quarter due to injury. Sophomore Dan Jackson has entered the game in his absence. 

    Christopher Smith scored the lone touchdown against Clemson via an interception returned for a touchdown. 

    Smith left the game after making a tackle on the opening drive for Auburn. 

    We will keep you updated here on Dawgs Daily on SI.com with any news related to Smith's availability. 

    Injury Report

    • JT Daniels (LAT) - Day to Day
    • Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Ankle) - Questionable
    • Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - OUT
    • Darnell Washington (Foot) - Limited
    • Arian Smith (Shin) - Questionable
    • Tykee Smith (Foot) - Questionable
    • Julain Rochester (Knee) - Questionable
    • George Pickens (Knee) - Out
    • Rian Davis (Quad) - Out
    • Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - Out
    • Tate Ratledge (Foot) - Out

    Pre-Game Notes

    • JT Daniels is doubtful with a lat sprain
    • Dominick Blaylock is out for today, did not travel with the team
    • Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint isn't expected to play today
    • All signs point to Stetson Bennett being the starter at quarterback
    • George Pickens made the trip to Auburn, although he is not likely to suit up
    • Both Stetson Bennett and JT Daniels have been seen warming up
    • Bennett was announced as starting quarterback

    Scores Around the SEC

    • Ole Miss leads Arkansas 38-31 in the fourth.
    • Florida leads Vanderbilt 42-0 in the third.
    • Tennessee leads South Carolina 38-20 in the fourth.

    You May Also Like:

    Dominant Defensive Showing Powers Georgia To Defining Win

    The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Georgia vs. Arkansas

    Join the community

    Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

    Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

    You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

    210925_AJW_FB_VANDY_0899-L
    News

    JUST IN: UGA Loses Starter on Opening Drive Against Auburn

    just now
    100320_UGA_Bennett_WhiteTD-L
    News

    OFFICIAL: Stetson Bennett Starting QB Versus Auburn

    20 minutes ago
    190914_CLS_FB_Ak_State_012-L
    News

    George Pickens Makes The Trip to Auburn

    1 hour ago
    PMW_5009-L
    News

    Final Thoughts As Auburn Hosts Georgia

    26 minutes ago
    USATSI_13676387
    News

    LIVE Updates: Georgia vs Auburn

    2 minutes ago
    211002_AJW_FB_ARK_2983-X2
    News

    Georgia Fans Week 6 Viewing Schedule

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_10436043 (1)
    News

    Lee Corso Picks UGA To Win National Title In Crazy Fashion

    4 hours ago
    PMW_4520-L
    News

    LATEST: Georgia Banged Up At Wide Receiver vs Auburn

    2 hours ago