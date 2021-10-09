JUST IN: UGA Loses Starter on Opening Drive Against Auburn

Georgia's starting safety Chris Smith has left the game against Auburn in the first quarter due to injury. Sophomore Dan Jackson has entered the game in his absence.

Georgia's starting safety Chris Smith has left the game against Auburn in the first quarter due to injury. Sophomore Dan Jackson has entered the game in his absence.

Christopher Smith scored the lone touchdown against Clemson via an interception returned for a touchdown.

Smith left the game after making a tackle on the opening drive for Auburn.

We will keep you updated here on Dawgs Daily on SI.com with any news related to Smith's availability.

Injury Report

JT Daniels (LAT) - Day to Day

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Ankle) - Questionable

Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - OUT

Darnell Washington (Foot) - Limited

Arian Smith (Shin) - Questionable

Tykee Smith (Foot) - Questionable

Julain Rochester (Knee) - Questionable

George Pickens (Knee) - Out

Rian Davis (Quad) - Out

Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - Out

Tate Ratledge (Foot) - Out

Pre-Game Notes

JT Daniels is doubtful with a lat sprain

Dominick Blaylock is out for today, did not travel with the team



Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint isn't expected to play today

All signs point to Stetson Bennett being the starter at quarterback

George Pickens made the trip to Auburn, although he is not likely to suit up

Both Stetson Bennett and JT Daniels have been seen warming up

Bennett was announced as starting quarterback

Scores Around the SEC

Ole Miss leads Arkansas 38-31 in the fourth.

Florida leads Vanderbilt 42-0 in the third.

Tennessee leads South Carolina 38-20 in the fourth.

You May Also Like:

Dominant Defensive Showing Powers Georgia To Defining Win

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Georgia vs. Arkansas

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.