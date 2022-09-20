Georgia's 2023 Schedule Finalized

*Editor's Note: This article is being actively updated.*

The University of Georgia's 2023 football schedule was altered in a rather dramatic fashion a week ago when it was announced by the SEC that they would be directing both Georgia and future conference opponent Oklahoma to cancel their 2023 and 2025 home and home series as the final game would be in conflict with what will be a new conference schedule for Oklahoma as they are set to join in 2025.

Georgia then scrambled to add a 2023 opponent in Ball State. Out with a trip to Norman, in with their third non-power 5 home game of 2023.

Now, the SEC has announced the full schedule for each SEC team for the 2023 season.

Georgia's slate includes non-divisional SEC opponents in Ole Miss and Auburn, and non-conference games against UT Martin, Ball State, UAB, and Georgia Tech.

Set dates

UT Martin (9/2)

Ball State (9/9)

South Carolina (9/16)

UAB Blazers (9/23)

@ Auburn (9/30)

Kentucky (10/7)

@ Vanderbilt (10/10)

(10/14)

BYE (10/21)

vs Florida (10/28) *Jacksonville, Fl.

(11/4)

(11/11)

(11/18)

@ Georgia Tech (11/25)

Dates still to be determined





Missouri

Ole Miss



@ Tennessee



You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN