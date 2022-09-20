Georgia's 2023 Schedule Finalized
*Editor's Note: This article is being actively updated.*
The University of Georgia's 2023 football schedule was altered in a rather dramatic fashion a week ago when it was announced by the SEC that they would be directing both Georgia and future conference opponent Oklahoma to cancel their 2023 and 2025 home and home series as the final game would be in conflict with what will be a new conference schedule for Oklahoma as they are set to join in 2025.
Georgia then scrambled to add a 2023 opponent in Ball State. Out with a trip to Norman, in with their third non-power 5 home game of 2023.
Now, the SEC has announced the full schedule for each SEC team for the 2023 season.
Georgia's slate includes non-divisional SEC opponents in Ole Miss and Auburn, and non-conference games against UT Martin, Ball State, UAB, and Georgia Tech.
Georgia's New 2023 Football Schedule
Set dates
- UT Martin (9/2)
- Ball State (9/9)
- South Carolina (9/16)
- UAB Blazers (9/23)
- @ Auburn (9/30)
- Kentucky (10/7)
- @ Vanderbilt (10/10)
- (10/14)
- BYE (10/21)
- vs Florida (10/28) *Jacksonville, Fl.
- (11/4)
- (11/11)
- (11/18)
- @ Georgia Tech (11/25)
Read More
Dates still to be determined
- Missouri
- Ole Miss
- @ Tennessee
You May Also Like:
- JUST IN: Georgia Replaces 2023 OU Game with Ball State
- Rising 2025 QB Hopeful for UGA Offer
- Will Muschamp is a Big Reason Why Smart Believes it is his "Best Staff"
Join the community:
Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN