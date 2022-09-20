Skip to main content

Georgia's 2023 Schedule Finalized

Now, the SEC has announced the full schedule for each SEC team for the 2023 season. With that announcement we now have the full picture of the 2023 Georgia schedule.

The University of Georgia's 2023 football schedule was altered in a rather dramatic fashion a week ago when it was announced by the SEC that they would be directing both Georgia and future conference opponent Oklahoma to cancel their 2023 and 2025 home and home series as the final game would be in conflict with what will be a new conference schedule for Oklahoma as they are set to join in 2025. 

Georgia then scrambled to add a 2023 opponent in Ball State. Out with a trip to Norman, in with their third non-power 5 home game of 2023.

Georgia's slate includes non-divisional SEC opponents in Ole Miss and Auburn, and non-conference games against UT Martin, Ball State, UAB, and Georgia Tech. 

Georgia's New 2023 Football Schedule

Set dates

  • UT Martin (9/2)
  • Ball State (9/9)
  • South Carolina (9/16)
  • UAB Blazers (9/23)
  • @ Auburn (9/30) 
  • Kentucky (10/7)
  • @ Vanderbilt (10/10)
  •  (10/14)
  • BYE (10/21) 
  • vs Florida (10/28) *Jacksonville, Fl.
  • (11/4)
  • (11/11)
  • (11/18)
  • @ Georgia Tech (11/25)
Dates still to be determined

  • Missouri
  • Ole Miss
  • @ Tennessee

