After the news broke of the Southeastern Conference directing both Georgia and Tennessee to cancel their upcoming games with Oklahoma, as the Sooners and their rivals Texas begin preparations to leave the Big-12 in favor of the SEC, it did not take long for Georgia to make an addition to the gap in its 2023 schedule.

According to the official Georgia Football Twitter account, the Bulldogs will host Ball State on September 9th, 2023, in place of the originally scheduled game versus Oklahoma.

The news of a replacement game comes after a report by ESPN's Pete Thamel on Wednesday afternoon indicates that the Southeastern Conference is already planning for its newest members' arrival. According to his sources, Thamel says that the SEC has directed Georgia and Tennessee to cancel their upcoming games with Oklahoma University.

This latest directive is being carried out to clear the way for the rescheduling of the conference's future once the SEC expands from its current 14-team format to a 16-team format.

