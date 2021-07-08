UGA Strength of Schedule Ranked 12th in the SEC

Georgia's 2021 football schedule has been ranked 12th in the SEC by CBS Sports. We examine the reasons why here.

The Southeastern Conference is typically known for it's top to bottom depth on any given year of college football. Though heading in to 2021, with the current state of the SEC East, there's reasons to question just how tough Georgia's schedule truly is outside of a week 1 monster matchup with the Clemson Tigers.

Florida is typically the team Georgia is fending off for a division title, a battle that they lost a year ago, but the Gators are working in a new starting quarterback and have lost not one but their three leading receivers from a year ago.

Tennessee is in the midst of an NCAA investigation while working in a new head coach. South Carolina joins the Volunteers with a first year head coach in Columbia.

Simply put, when you look at the schedule and come away thinking Kentucky and Missouri could be two of your "toughest" games, it pretty much sums up how difficult the schedule ultimately is.

It's why CBSSports.com's Barrett Sallee has ranked Georgia No. 12 in the SEC in terms of strength of schedule heading into the year.

"Arkansas is their rotating cross-division opponent, permanent cross-division rival Auburn is rebuilding under first-year coach Bryan Harsin and it's not like intra-state rival Georgia Tech has returned to bowl contention. Even with a loss to Clemson in the opener, Georgia should run the table and could be double-digit favorites from Week 2 through the SEC Championship Game (depending on what Florida looks like)." - Barrett Sallee on UGA Schedule

