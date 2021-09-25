Score Predictions - Georgia Rolls in Nashville

Georgia kicks off week four of the season on the road against the unranked Vanderbilt Commodores. Here are our weekly score predictions from the staff.

While Vanderbilt comes off a loss to 41-23 Stanford where Stanford would pull away and never look knocking the Commodores to a 1-2 record after beating Colorado state a week early.

Brooks Austin: Georgia 52, Vanderbilt 9

Vanderbilt is averaging 78.33 plays per game on offense this season, which ranks as the 12th most in college football. Meaning that against their first three opponents, not only are they playing fast, but they are sustaining drives, something that likely won't be happening on Saturday. This means even though Kirby Smart is not usually a coach that runs up the score, his offense is going to have the ball so much it's going to be borderline impossible not to.

Evan Crowell: Georgia 48, Vanderbilt 6

Georgia should be up early in this one, which will allow them to get looks at their depth. The Bulldogs backups would likely be pivotal parts of the Vanderbilt rotation, and the score should be lopsided as a result. Expect plenty of reserves to get extended runs, as Georgia will use the game as an audition period for multiple positions.

Harrison Reno: Georgia 42, Vanderbilt 3

With thirteen sacks, two pick-sixes, and a safety, this defense from Georgia is creating more havoc than Athens has seen in years. That’s not to mention that they have only allowed 16 points while scoring 16 themselves. This unit is shaping up to be special, and you won't want to miss a second of it. Vanderbilt is likely to be completely overwhelmed, as most teams are and will be against this defense. Georgia remains explosive on the offensive side of the ball against a less than stellar Vanderbilt defense and cruises to victory.

Robert Crosby: Georgia 45, Vanderbilt 3

The Dawgs offense cruises to another forty-point week, and the second team gets significant reps. Another dominating performance from Georgia’s defense keeps the Commodore offense off the field.

