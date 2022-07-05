In early August last summer, the University of Georgia was in the middle of fall camp preparing for arguably the biggest season opener in decades for the program. A No. 3 ranked Clemson Tiger football team in a neutral site environment to open a season in which they would go on to win a national title.

Though their then special teams coach Scott Cochran was dealing with some health issues of his own.

Early in the second week of August 2021, Georgia announced that Cochran was stepping away from the program to deal with some health issues and was going to take some time to "prioritize his mental health and well-being."

Now, nearly a year after that announcement, Cochran took to social media to announce a milestone in his return to coaching.

Smart commented on Cochran's return to the program this spring, saying that it was great to have him back, but that there wasn't a plan at this time for him to return to the field to coach special teams. Cochran will remain on staff as an off-field analyst for the time being. He's still, however, playing a role in special teams recruiting from his analyst role.

