The Signs For The Bama Loss Were Always There

The signs for a potential loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide were always on the horizon for this Georgia Football team. It just so happened they all came to a head on Saturday.

All of the recipes was in the kitchen for a Georgia loss to Alabama on Saturday. Despite a 6.5 point spread in favor of the Bulldogs. Despite every analyst — including 100% of Dawgs Daily's score predictions — thinking this was Georgia's game to lose.

Despite Georgia's perfect (12-0) record entering the SEC Championship game, and a defense that had been historically suffocating throughout the season. The ingredients were there for a loss, you just had to use every single one of them in a recipe.

Saturday afternoon, Alabama executed that recipes to perfection.

How to Beat Georgia:

Score Explosively Win the turnover margin Eliminate Front Seven Make Them One Dimensional on offense

1. Score Explosively

This game changed the moment Jameson Williams had a catch and run for 67 yards and a score on 3rd & 2 with Alabama down 10 to 0. From that point forward, it was an onslaught of explosive chunks through the air. Bryce Young averaged 16.1 yards per completion.

The signs were there. South Carolina got behind this defensive backfield this season, as did Tennessee just a few weeks ago with Cedric Tillman having 200 yards on 10 receptions against the Bulldogs. John Metchie and Jameson Williams's 281 yards were too much to overcome in this game.

2. Win the Turnover Margin

Alabama and Florida were the only team in 2021 to force Stetson Bennett into multiple turnovers, and had Georgia not forced three turnovers, including one for a touchdown, that game might have been different. Stetson's carelessness with the football not only cost Georgia points, but added to Bama's scoring total.

3. Eliminate the Front Seven

When you combine Bryce Young's ability to get the ball out quickly, wide receiver talent, and a mobile quarterback, you make it rather easy to protect a QB. However, this is an Alabama football team that allowed seven sacks a week ago. Alabama's coaching staff turned a historically bad unit into a group that held this Georgia front seven borderline powerless for four quarters.

4. Make Them One Dimensional on Offense

Whether it be because your scoring forces them into catch-up mode or because you've eliminated the run game if you're going to beat Georgia this year you had to make them one-dimensional. Leaning on Stetson Bennett to carry them to a win was never the recipe for success.

