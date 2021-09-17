Georgia vs South Carolina Betting Line Continuing to Move

September 17, 2021
Georgia vs South Carolina Betting Line Moving

It's a rather unprecedented point spread for a matchup between these two SEC Eastern foes, and since Monday, it's risen to 32.0 points on most books.
Author:
Publish date:

Georgia opened as 29.0 point favorites a week ago prior to their matchup with UAB. And due to questions at quarterback leading up to the game, that line moved all the way down to 22.5 before Georgia came out and walloped the Blazers 56 to 7.

On Monday, prior to their matchup with the South Carolina Gamecocks, the Georgia Bulldogs opened at 30.0 point favorites at home. It's a rather unprecedented point spread for a matchup between these two SEC Eastern foes, and since Monday, it's risen to 32.0 points on most books. 

Georgia has dominated the series, winning 52 of the 73 meetings between the two schools. Though in 73 meetings, there have been just five 30 point victories, all coming from Georgia. 

Georgia still has questions in the health department at the quarterback position, tight end position, and wide receiver position, along with a major contributor at the STAR position being out, yet money is continuing to be placed on them at a drastic rate in this football game. 

A week ago, amid the same questions, the Bulldogs were being bet down. With so many questions about the quarterback position, the line against UAB moved drastically. So, Stetson Bennet decided he would start the football game five for five with four TD passes on the way to a 56 to 7 drumming of the Blazers. It seems like the betting public learned their lesson a week ago. 

