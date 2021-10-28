FANS VOTE: Stetson or JT? Dawg Fans Weigh In

We took to social media to ask the question, who should be the starting quarterback for Georgia as they take on the Florida Gators. There was a pretty resounding response.

Who is going to be the starting quarterback?

If that question is proposed without a 100% definite answer on any football team in America, you've got yourself a talking point for your fanbase.

Entering the season, Georgia had their definite answer in former USC Trojan turned Georgia Bulldogs, JT Daniels. Now, after missing four games this season, including the last three against ranked opponents, a former walk-on turned starter Stetson Bennett has emerged as a legitimate threat to Daniels' starting job.

It's been the topic of conversation all week around the Georgia program, particularly from its passionate fanbase.

We took to social media to ask, who should it be? Should Georgia start JT Daniels or Stetson Bennett?

There were several commenters that believed that both deserved an opportunity and that frankly, it doesn't really matter. Most

Most of that confidence coming from a historically dominant defense that is allowing less than a touchdown per game through seven games this season. Some fans believe that Georgia can just lean on their defense and play "good enough" offense to win a national title.

As for other fans, most are on the JT Daniels train, and for varying reasons.

Like the argument that JT Daniels provides a higher ceiling to this offense, just in case Georgia does get into a position where they are forced to score points in bundles.

There were a few Stetson Bennett defenders, though there were heavily outweighed by JT Daniels votes and reasonings.

And then of course there were my favorite responses to the tweet which were the 1990's WWE Wrestling memes like "because Stone Cold said so" or The Rock's famous "because."

You May Also Like:

Scouting Report: Who is Aliou Bah?

ESPN Pinpoints Georgia's Biggest Strength

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.