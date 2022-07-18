The Stetson Bennett Slander Begins Early on SEC Media Week

As SEC Media week kicks off in Atlanta, Georgia, the preseason expectations are at an all-time high. And with expectations comes opinions, particularly at the sport's most important position, quarterback.

It's an extremely talented group entering 2023 in the Southeastern Conference. With returning starters at 6 of the 14 programs, new transfers, and familiar faces like Spencer Rattler, Jayden Daniels, and Zach Calzada, as well as new talented starters like Anthony Richardson at Florida, it's arguably one of the more talented groups of signal-callers in quite some time.

So, where does Stetson Bennett — a returning starting in his own right and defending a national title — rank among those elite QBs? Well, according to the SEC Network, not quite in the top 5 in the conference.

Tim Tebow's Top-5

Bryce Young, Alabama Will Levis, Kentucky Anthony Richardson, Florida Spencer Rattler, South Carolina Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

Jordan Rogers Top-5

Bryce Young, Alabama Spencer Rattler, South Carolina Hendon Hooker, Tennessee KJ Jefferson, Arkansas Will Rogers, Mississippi State

Both former SEC quarterbacks themselves, Rogers and Tebow, are qualified opinions and neither are new to this lackluster opinion of Georgia's signal-caller. PFF.com ranked Bennett 34th in the country, 9th among SEC quarterbacks. It's a continuing trend dating back to Bennett's high-school recruitment process, even to his time as a Georgia quarterback. Offensive coordinator Todd Monken himself told Bennett he was virtually out of the starting quarterback picture this time last year. It wasn't until the Saturday against UAB with then starter JT Daniels out with an injury that Bennett even seized a starting role in Athens.

Bennett's not new to being overlooked, nor is he new to outperforming expectations or preconceived notions about his level of talent.

Bennett will face the media himself on Wednesday during Georgia's portion of the week's events, and he will undoubtedly be asked about the challenges he's already overcome in his career to date.

Monday, July 18th

12:35 PM (LSU): Brian Kelly with Jack Bech, Mike Jones Jr., BJ Ojulari

2:30 PM (Ole Miss): Lane Kiffin with Jonathan Mingo, Cedric Johnson, Nick Broeker

3:55 PM (Missouri): Eli Drinkwitz with Barrett Banister, Martez Manuel, Isaiah McGuire

Tuesday, July 19th

9:05 AM (Alabama): Nick Saban with Will Anderson, Jordan Battle, Bryce Young

10:30 AM (Vanderbilt): Clark Lea with Ben Bresnahan, Anfernee Orji, Mike Wright

1:00 PM (Mississippi State): Mike Leach with Jaden Crumedy, Nathaniel Watson, Austin Williams

2:25 PM (South Carolina): Shane Beamer with Jovaughn Gwyn, Dakereon Joyner, Zacch Pickens

Wednesday, July 20th

9:05 AM (Arkansas): Sam Pittman with Jalen Catalon, KJ Jefferson, Bumper Poole

10:30 AM (Georgia): Kirby Smart with Stetson Bennett, Nolan Smith, Sedrick Van Pran

1:00 PM (Florida): Billy Napier with Anthony Richardson, Richard Gouraige, Ventrell Miller

2:25 PM (Kentucky): Mark Stoops with Will Levis, Kenneth Horsey, DeAndre Square

Thursday, July 21st

9:05 AM (Auburn): Bryan Harsin with Tank Bigsby, Derick Hall, John Samuel Shenker

10:30 AM (Tennessee): Josh Heupel with Cedric Tillman, Hendon Hooker, Trevon Flowers

12:30 PM (Texas A&M): Jimbo Fisher with Ainias Smith, Demani Richardson, Layden Robinson

