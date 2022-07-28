Georgia is set to have a great offense in 2022, but there is one area people tend to overlook.

As per usual, the offseason talk has revolved around a swirl of optimism around a returning starting quarterback and the potential for growth through the passing game with a plethora of weapons, particularly at the tight end position. There are plenty of reasons to believe they make a considerable jump in year three of offensive coordinator Todd Monken through the air as well.

However, this is still the University of Georgia we are talking about, and it's still one of the most talented running back rooms in the country. The ground game and the running back room will be featured in 2022, but how?

Kendall Milton

Milton does not have a lot of collegiate carries, with 91 over his first two seasons at Georgia. However, there are a few things that limited his touches. First, Milton suffered an MCL sprain in October of 2021; add to the fact that he played behind Zamir White and James Cook. With that considered, Milton averaged 5.0 yards-per-attempt (YPA) and 457 rushing yards on 91 career carries.

With Milton set to be one of Georgia’s two starting running backs, it is safe to say he will receive 10-15 carries a game. If he can maintain the five yards-per-carry (YPC) 15 carries a game, you could see him end the season with 1,000+ rushing yards. The leading rusher for Georgia over the last two seasons under Monken, Zamir White, averaged 150 attempts per season.

Kenny McIntosh

McIntosh will be the other starting running back alongside Milton in 2022. McIntosh has had similar issues to Milton regarding staying on the field.

McIntosh will assist Georgia in the running game and the passing game out of the backfield. In 2021, McIntosh had 80 total touches with 570 total scrimmage yards. 242 of those were receiving yards. If McIntosh can get 10 carries a game, along with a few catches out of the backfield, you could easily see him exceed 1,000 yards from scrimmage in a similar fashion to James Cook a year ago.

Todd Monken

In Todd Monken’s third and final season as the head coach at Southern Miss, his running backs had a lot of success.

Jalen Richard and Ito Smith were each able to rush for more than 1,000 yards that season. The two running backs combined for 799 receiving yards and 3,025 yards of total offense.

Georgia football and pristine running backs go hand in hand. With Todd Monken calling the shots this season, paired up with the tandem of McIntosh and Milton, the Bulldogs appeared to be poised for yet another successful season in the run game.

