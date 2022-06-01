Skip to main content

LOOK: UGA Unveils New Uniform and Helmet Amidst Wave of Recruiting Visits

As the summer recruiting calendar kicks off this year, Georgia seems to have a new uniform combo that has social media talking yet again.

Uniforms. 

Black Jerseys, white alternates, helmet changes, whatever the latest crave is with regards to the uniforms Georgia's football team is wearing, it's certainly newsworthy. Particularly when the recruiting calendar just so happens to permit the hosting of thousands of elite-level prospects over the coming weeks. 

Typically around this time of the year, Georgia's equipment staff unveils something for the recruits to fawn over when taking visit photos. Last summer, it was certainly the all-red uniforms that flashed. 

The White helmet. Georgia has worn two-tone leather helmets, they've worn silver helmets, Red helmets, and Black Helmets. But in the history of the program, they've never had a predominately white helmet on gameday. 

This unveiling of a new helmet comes at the time of quite a few summer official visits lined up, most of which are kicked off with a photoshoot. 

June 3rd to 5th:

  • Arch Manning, QB
  • Pearce Spurlin, TE
  • Lawson Luckie, TE
  • Gabriel Harris, EDGE
  • CJ Allen, LB
  • Caleb Downs, S
  • Jalen Hale, WR
  • Justice Haynes, RB
  • Chris Peal, DB
  • Raylen Wilson, LB

June 10th to 12th:

  • Vic Burley, DE
  • Anthony Evans, WR
  • Jamaal Jarrett, NT
  • Shamurad Umarov, OT
  • PJ Adebawore, EDGE

June 17th to 19th:

  • Malik Benson, Juco WR
  • Rueben Owens, RB
  • Javien Toviano, CB
  • Hykeem Williams, WR
  • Whit Weeks, LB
  • Richard Young, RB

June 24 to June 26:

  • Kelby Collins, EDGE
  • Tony Rojas, LB

Join the community

