Halftime Notes: Georgia in Trouble in Columbia against Missouri

For the second straight week, the Georgia Bulldogs got off to a beyond sluggish start against the Missouri Tigers on Saturday night. Though for the first time all season, Georgia could be in some trouble against Missouri, down 16 to 6 at the half.

Their first five possessions yielded three punts and two fumbles. Not exactly ideal for the Dawgs to start the game. Such a struggling offensive performance combined with two turnovers led to the Tigers having advantageous field positions throughout the first quarter.

They didn't cross midfield until the 7-minute mark in the second quarter. It was an abysmal performance from Georgia, to say the least.

Defensively, despite being consistently handed poor field position, Georgia's defense did almost everything they could to keep the Tigers off the board. A 41 and 49-yard field goal were a direct result of short fields. Though, Missouri deserves credit for maintaining a 9-play scoring drive that resulted in a 10-yard TD pass from Brady Cook to Tyler Stephens as the first quarter came to a close.

Injury Updates:

Jalen Carter has left the game after being hit in the left ankle by a Missouri offensive lineman.

Kenny McIntosh has been a full-particpant.

Arian Smith made his 2022 debut.

Adonai Mitchell dressed, but has not played.

WR Adonai Mitchell will travel with the team according to sources, though we at Dawgs Daily don't expect him to play. The receiver has been battling an ankle sprain since the matchup with Samford in week 2.

DT Jalen Carter will be available if need be after having dealt with an ankle injury of his own since the South Carolina matchup in week 3. He was available a week ago against Kent State though he did not play on defense.

RB Kenny McIntosh will be a game-time decision according to sources. The senior running back left last week's matchup in the fourth quarter after reaggravating a previous bone bruise according to Kirby Smart. He will travel with the team and be assessed on Saturday during pregame.

WR Arian Smith will dress though his status is still questionable. Smart indicated this week during his media availability that Smith was back running but had not returned to cutting just yet.

Other Injuries

Nyland Green, DB (Hamstring) OUT - Struggling with a hamstring injury following Oregon.

Andrew Paul, RB (Knee) OUT - Suffered a torn ACL. He's out for the season and will undergo surgery this week, per Smart.

Arik Gilbert, TE, (Undisclosed) Day to Day- Kirby Smart provided an update on 9/19 saying Gilbert is "Day to day."

Drew Bobo, OL (Shoulder) - OUT.

