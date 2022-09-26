Georgia head coach Kirby Smart met with the media on Monday as he typically does during game weeks, and he updated the injury report status for several key starters and contributors.

Star defensive tackle Jalen Carter was limited against South Carolina two weeks ago with an ankle injury. He played just one snap at fullback on offense against Kent State and was otherwise unavailable Saturday. Smart said, "He was better this week. It's just a nagging ankle injury that he's dealing with. It's tough for defensive linemen because you're dealing with 500, 600 pounds of pressure."

Adonai Mitchell has missed the last two matchups after suffering an ankle injury on the first offensive drive against Samford in week two. Smart said that he's going to see if he can get closer to being able to go this week.

As for Kenny McIntosh, Smart indicated Saturday that McIntosh had been bothered by a bone bruise prior to Saturday and he reaggravated it in the second half.

On Arian Smith:

"Arian has been getting better, better, and better, but he's not cutting. He was able to do more in practice last week, but he wasn't 100%. We will find out today, but he's closer than AD. We hope to get both of those guys back."

Georgia Injury Report as of 9/26

Jalen Carter, DT (Ankle) LIMITED - Smart indicated that Carter was still dealing with a "lingering" ankle injury. He dressed on Saturday vs Kent State.

Adonai Mitchell, WR (Ankle) - QUESTIONABLE - Smart mentioned being hopeful that Mitchell could go this week, but he's not quite as close as some others.

Nyland Green, DB (Hamstring) OUT - Struggling with a hamstring injury following Oregon.

Arian Smith, WR (Ankle) Limited - Arian Smith was dressed out on Saturday against Kent State but did not play.

Andrew Paul, RB (Knee) OUT - Suffered a torn ACL. He's out for the season and will undergo surgery this week, per Smart.

Arik Gilbert, TE, (Undisclosed) Day to Day- Kirby Smart provided an update on 9/19 saying Gilbert is "Day to day." SI Dawgs Daily confirmed Friday evening that the redshirt freshman did not travel with the team to Columbia.

