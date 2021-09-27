Smart Updates Injury Status of Marcus Rosmey-Jacksaint, What we know

September 27, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
The Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcastsSI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint Injury Update

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart met with the media Monday afternoon following a victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores and he provided an injury update to Rosemy-Jacksaint
Author:
Publish date:

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart met with the media Monday afternoon following a 62-0 victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Georgia now enters week five of the college football season sitting at (4-0) and the odds on favorite to win the National Title according to ESPN's football power index. Arkansas and former Georgia offensive line coach Sam Pittman are on their way to town, as is College Gameday for a noon kickoff. 

Georgia has been banged up all across the board, but particularly at the wide receiver and tight end positions. George Pickens, Dominick Blaylock, Arian Smith, Kearis Jackson, Darnell Washington, and Arik Gilbert have all missed time this season. 

Another name was added to that long list of injured weapons as Kirby Smart told the media Monday that Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint suffered an ankle injury against Vanderbilt. 

According to sources, Rosemy-Jacksaint is in a boot on the opposite ankle that he suffered a season-ending injury on a year ago. X-Rays were negative, but he is questionable for Saturday's game against Arkansas. 

We will keep you updated as this injury develops throughout the week here on Dawgs Daily. 

You May Also Like:

Georgia Remains No. 2 Team In AP Poll

College GameDay is Coming To Athens

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI

210904_AJW_FB_CLEMSON_1117-L
News

Smart Updates Injury Status of Marcus Rosmey-Jacksaint, What we know

16 seconds ago
210904_AJW_FB_CLEMSON_4092-L (1)
News

Kirby Smart Shares GREAT News about Darnell Washington and Tykee Smith

6 minutes ago
AB6I0457-L
News

Brock Bowers Earns SEC Award After Vanderbilt Showing

21 minutes ago
210925_AJW_FB_VANDY_1383-L
News

Georgia Favored to Win SEC and National Title

1 hour ago
210925_AJW_FB_VANDY_0516-L
News

Grade Report: Georgia's Defense Shines in Shutout

3 hours ago
AB6I0748-L
News

Grade Report: Still Room for Improvement on Offense

3 hours ago
3FB3FC4C-2113-4003-BE5A-59999FCE09B6
News

Georgia Opens As Big Favorite Over Arkansas

4 hours ago
210925_AJW_FB_VANDY_1642-M
News

What We Learned From Vanderbilt

16 hours ago