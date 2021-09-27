Smart Updates Injury Status of Marcus Rosmey-Jacksaint, What we know

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart met with the media Monday afternoon following a victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores and he provided an injury update to Rosemy-Jacksaint

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart met with the media Monday afternoon following a 62-0 victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Georgia now enters week five of the college football season sitting at (4-0) and the odds on favorite to win the National Title according to ESPN's football power index. Arkansas and former Georgia offensive line coach Sam Pittman are on their way to town, as is College Gameday for a noon kickoff.

Georgia has been banged up all across the board, but particularly at the wide receiver and tight end positions. George Pickens, Dominick Blaylock, Arian Smith, Kearis Jackson, Darnell Washington, and Arik Gilbert have all missed time this season.

Another name was added to that long list of injured weapons as Kirby Smart told the media Monday that Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint suffered an ankle injury against Vanderbilt.

According to sources, Rosemy-Jacksaint is in a boot on the opposite ankle that he suffered a season-ending injury on a year ago. X-Rays were negative, but he is questionable for Saturday's game against Arkansas.

We will keep you updated as this injury develops throughout the week here on Dawgs Daily.

