Former Bulldog Richard Seymour Officially Inducted into NFL Hall of Fame

The Pro Football Hall of Fame officially inducted their 2021 nominees on Saturday and former Georgia Bulldog Richard Seymour was one of the names to be welcomed into the elite group of football players.

Seymour played for the Bulldogs from 1997-2000 and was then selected by the New England Patriots in the first round with the sixth overall pick in the 2001 NFL draft. After piecing together a historical career, he now has become the 360th member of the NFL Hall of Fame.

During his time at Georgia, the defensive lineman racked up 223 total tackles, 9.5 sacks, and 25.5 tackles for loss. He was named a first-team All-American member in 2000, a two-time first-team All-SEC nominee, and received SEC player of the week honors a multitude of times.

Seymour would then play 12 seasons in the NFL with both the Patriots and Raiders. He also won three Super Bowls, was selected to the All-Pro team three times, was a seven-time Pro Bowler, and had 57.5 career sacks.

Seymour now joins Champ Bailey, Terrell Davis, Fran Tarkenton, and Charley Trippi as the list of former Georgia Bulldogs to receive their gold jacket and be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.