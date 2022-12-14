During a press conference for Georgia's semifinal matchup against Ohio State in the college football playoff, Peach Bowl CEO and president Gary Stokan announced that former Bulldog Champ Bailey will be Georgia's honorary captain for the game.

Bailey played for the Bulldogs from 1996-1998 as a two-way player, both a defensive back and a wide receiver. He finished his college career with 59 receptions, 978 receiving yards, five touchdowns, eight interceptions, and 67 career tackles. He also served as the team's kick returner for two seasons.

He would then be drafted in the first round of the 1999 NFL draft with the seventh overall pick. Bailey has since been inducted into both the pro football hall of fame and the college football hall of fame for his accomplishments as a player.

During his time at Georgia, Bailey was named a consensus All-American in 1998 and took home the Bronko Nagurski trophy that same year. He also was a three-time All-Pro member, led the NFL in interceptions in 2006 and was a twelve-time pro bowler, the most pro bowl selections for a defensive back in NFL history.

In 1998, Bailey helped lead the Bulldogs to a 9-3 record and a Peach Bowl appearance against Virginia. Georgia would go on to win the game 35-33. Bailey caught a 14-yard touchdown pass to help bring the Bulldogs back into the game during the third quarter.

Bailey pieced together one of the most historical careers at Georgia and during his 16 years in the NFL. Now, he will get to represent his former team in the opening round of the college football playoff.

