The first ever first-round draft pick of the Kirby Smart era in Athens, Roquan Smith is negotiating his second contract with the Chicago Bears as his rookie deal nears its end.

Smith, the eighth overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, has become one of the best inside linebackers in the National Football League. Heading into his fifth season in the NFL, the former Bulldogs, a two-time second All-Pro, is holding out of the Bears' training camp due to stalled negotiations.

According to a report by NFL.com's Ian Rapoport:

"All-Pro LB Roquan Smith will not be participating in training camp when veteran report tomorrow, sources say, because of his contract situation. Smith has not yet received an offer he would remotely consider, thus he’ll wait."

The former Mount Vernon, Georgia, native is coming off the most productive season of his career. Smith recorded 163 tackles, three sacks, and one interception, which was returned for a touchdown, making it his fourth season recording 100+ tackles.

Despite not participating in the first day of camp, Smith is present for meetings despite not being involved in the on-field work. News broke Wednesday morning that Smith was listed on the "physically unable to perform" list (PUP), drawing a comment from Matt Eberflus, the Bears head coach, stating that something came up during Smith's team physical.

