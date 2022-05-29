Skip to main content

Former Georgia Football Player Joins Coaching Staff

Sheldon Dawson, a former Georgia Football player is back in Athens now as a coach.

Georgia has added to its coaching staff on Sunday as head coach Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs will be welcoming back a former player. 

Former Georgia defensive back Sheldon Dawson joins the coaching staff as a defensive quality control-assistant defensive backs coach. Dawson revealed the news Sunday afternoon via his Twitter account, as he will join up with new cornerbacks coach Fran Brown and safeties coach Will Muschamp to help coach the defensive backs. 

"Excited to accept the role as Defensive Quality Control-Assistant Defensive Backs Coach back HOME at The University of Georgia GO DAWGS"

- Sheldon Dawson 

Dawson played at Georgia from 2012-14 before he transferred to UT Martin as he finished out his collegiate career. Following his playing career, Dawson held several coaching roles in the high school ranks, serving as the head coach of Frederick Douglass High School at one point before leaving for UT Martin. The former Bulldog spent last season at UT Martin as the cornerbacks' coach. 

While Dawson's role is not an on-field coaching job, he'll play an important role in helping both Brown and Muschamp. 

