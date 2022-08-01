George Pickens Impressing Early in his First NFL Training Camp

Training camps are in session all around the National Football League as the beginning of August nears, which means football is right around the corner.

After a historic NFL Draft this past April for the University of Georgia, 15 former Bulldogs are going through the beginning stages of their first training camp. However, out of those 15 rookies mentioned above, none may stand out more than Pittsburgh Steelers' wide receiver George Pickens through the first week.

After missing the first 11 games of his junior year in Athens due to an ACL tear that he suffered near the beginning of spring practice a year ago, once the former Hoover, Alabama, native returned to the field ultimately for Georgia's post-season run, culminating in a national championship, Pickens was used sparingly, yet when he did get on the field, he showed that despite the missed time, he could still make those eye-popping catches.

Sports Illustrated's All Steelers listed the former Georgia Bulldog in their list of "10 players who impressed" through the opening week of camp.

"Pickens is every bit of the star he was at OTAs and mini camp. The second-round rookie shouldn't have made it to pick 52. The other 32 teams who passed on him are going to regret it, as he'll be one of the best wideouts in the NFL for years to come. Whether it's winning contested catches against guys like Ahkello Witherspoon, or finding the opening in the zone, Pickens does it all."

The rookie wide-out created plenty of buzz after making numerous contested catches against veteran defensive backs. The videos from the Steelers' training camp are reminiscent of the buzz he created during fall camp in his freshman year at Georgia.

