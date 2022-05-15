Matt Landers has announced his decision to transfer to Arkansas in 2022 following a season at Toledo.

Former Georgia football wide receiver Matt Landers has announced his transfer destination. Landers spent the 2021 season at Toledo following his transfer from Georgia. The former Saint Petersburg, Florida, native recorded 514 yards and five touchdowns on 20 receptions in his junior season.

Landers would then enter the transfer portal following the most productive year of his collegiate career. In his two seasons in Athens, Landers saw action in nine of 10 games this season and caught just two balls for 27 yards in 2020. While in 2019, Landers saw action in 12 of 14 games and had ten catches for 105 yards.

Now Landers will join former Georgia offensive line coach and current Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman in Fayetteville. At 6-foot-5, 200 pounds, a former three-star prospect, Landers impressed the UGA coaching staff and received ample opportunities to earn and maintain playing time. The only problem is he never capitalized on those opportunities during his time at Georgia.

Now Landers will find himself back in the SEC as he hopes to continue the progress he made in 2021.

