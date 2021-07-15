Brock Bowers Expected to Have Excellent Freshman Season

Freshman tight end Brock Bowers will usher in the new age of Georgia tight ends.

The Georgia Bulldogs have been revitalizing their tight end room over the past several seasons, and tight end Brock Bowers represents the new age of Bulldog tight ends.

Tight ends coach Todd Hartley identified Bowers early in the process and recruited him hard for most of his high school career.

He hails from Napa, California, and committed to Georgia at the start of his senior season. Bowers' decision came down to eight schools; Georgia, Notre Dame, Penn State, Washington, UCLA, California at Berkeley, Oregon, and Oregon State.

Dawgs Daily interviewed Bowers in August of 2020. When asked why he chose Georgia, Bowers replied:

"One of the main reasons is the people there at the program and the people surrounding the program. And also, I wanted to be in a college town too, so Athens is great for that too. And they win games over there too. So, that was important to me, coming into a winning program. Just having a relationship with the players and the coaches there."

Napa is not known for producing elite athletes. Bowers was often the only player committed to a Division 1 program when he took the field for his high school.

That did not deter the Bulldogs in their pursuit of him. The staff has been trying to change what a Georgia tight end looks like, and Bowers fits that mold.

He stands 6-4 and is 240 lbs. with receiver skills. Bowers is an elite athlete who runs a 4.50-second forty-yard dash with a 40-inch vertical.

Once he gets the ball in his hands, the defense has a tough time bringing him down. Bowers is shifty in the open field, able to cut on a dime and make defenders miss.

The staff likes that Bowers can do a little bit of everything. He can play in-line but will likely get snaps in the slot this year because of how much yardage he creates after the catch.

Expect Bowers to be an impactful player as soon as this season. Many in the program believe that he can be a key contributor from day one.

Arik Gilbert was brought in to replace wide receive George Pickens, who tore his ACL during spring practice. While Gilbert played tight end at LSU, he will be lining up as an X-receiver this fall, leaving Bowers as the No. 2 tight end threat.

Bowers got some playing time during the spring game and gave fans a glimpse of what he can do. He was a reliable safety outlet that quarterbacks could dump the ball off to when all else failed.

Defenses won't pay much mind to Bowers this fall which will work to his advantage. Georgia has many different options defenses will focus on, which means Bowers could have a productive freshman season.

