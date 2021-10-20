Freshman Report Card: What Grade Do UGA’s Top Targets Deserve?

    • October 20, 2021
    Publish date:

    Freshman Report Card: AD Mitchell and Ladd McConkey

    Two of Georgia’s top targets at receiver have earned letter grades from the SI Dawgs Daily staff after seven games.
    Author:

    Both of Georgia's freshman receivers are off to the unlikeliest of strong starts to the 2021 season. Adonai Mitchell and Ladd McConkey were seen as second-string receivers for Georgia heading into the season, where Georgia looked to be loaded with talent on the outside at receiver.

    While the loading of talent may still be the case, we have yet to see Georgia at full strength through the season's first seven games. Many injuries are holding the Georgia offense back from competing at an elite level like many expected coming into the new season.

    Key contributors like Kearis Jackson, Jermaine Burton, and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint have missed time this season with an injury. Burton and Jackson are two of Georgia's most experienced options remaining and are limited this season. Jackson is mainly playing on special teams, still rehabbing from offseason knee surgery, while Burton is missing time with various injuries.

    Adonai Mitchell is mainly playing in the place of the injured Burton and Rosemy-Jacksaint, while McConkey is seeing a rise to potential stardom with Jackson missing time at the slot position.

    The formerly underrecruited McConkey went from seeing no time in 2020 as a true freshman in Georgia's receiving room to be being the second-highest leading receiver statistically with 17 catches for 295 yards. Mitchell is fourth on that list with 14 receptions and 210 yards.

    Both still have work to do in the run-blocking department, which is expected from young wide receivers. However, Mitchell and McConkey are two of Georgia's top route runners on the roster, and both have earned an A letter grade through the first half of the season.

