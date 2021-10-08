GAMEPLAN: How Todd Monken and UGA Will Attack Auburn

Dawgs Daily on SI's Brooks Austin brings you the weekly Gameplan for how Georgia's offense will attack this Auburn defense.

Every week I spend entirely too much time watching the film of the upcoming opponent, and when you do such a thing often times you find what we call in the football world tendencies.

Tendencies are aspects of a particular unit, in this case, Auburn's defense, that they do on a consistent basis. The film provides the truest representation of what a team is, not what they are said to be, and over time you will find those tendencies.

Once identified, it's then on the coordinator to exploit those inefficiencies via a Gameplan. So, that's what we will do here. Here's the weekly Gameplan article for Georgia's offense.

Exploit The Lack Of Variety

Auburn considers itself a Cover 3 football team though, through zone matching, they ultimately end up playing man coverage a lot. Like, a lot a lot. In four quarters of football last week, I saw three coverage variations throughout the entire football game. That's not advantageous for a defense going up against an offensive coordinator like Todd Monken.

I expect Georgia to start out rather basic in scheme offensively, then as the game settles in, you'll begin to see the designed shots Monken has in his arsenal this week.

Brock Bowers

When they weren't playing man coverage a week ago, they played a variation of Tampa 2 and Tampa 3 — this is when a linebacker is held responsible for the middle of the field. Neither of those coverages will be able to account for Brock Bowers. He's too fast for linebackers, and he's too big for safeties in man-to-man coverage. I expect to see Georgia dial up some shot plays for No. 19 in this football game.

Run Stunts

Back to the discussion on tendencies that coordinators have, Auburn defensive coordinator Derek Mason has an affinity for early run-down stunts. They will slant defensive linemen on early-downs with hopes of throwing off your run blocking rules. This would usually be a problem if Georgia weren't prepared for it and aware of it on Saturday. Auburn has consistently put it on tape, so I'd assume Matt Luke and that Georgia offensive line worked it all week.

You May Also Like:

Dominant Defensive Showing Powers Georgia To Defining Win

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Georgia vs Arkansas

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.