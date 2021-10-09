George Pickens Makes Trip to Auburn

While Dominick Blaylock did not make the trip to Auburn, George Pickens did.

Coming into today's top-25 SEC matchup, Georgia looked to be banged up at receiver with Dominick Blaylock not making the trip. Both Arian Smith and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint may not see much action against the Tigers while recovering from injuries.

Blaylock is still recovering from a hamstring injury that has kept him out of action through five games. In addition, Blaylock missed all of 2020 due to an ACL tear suffered in the fall; it was the second ACL surgery the former five-star receiver needed since becoming a Bulldog.

While Blaylock did not make the trip to the plains, interestingly enough, George Pickens was spotted entering Jordan-Hare Stadium this afternoon after the team arrived at the stadium.

In recent weeks there have been multiple reports on the continuing recovery of Pickens; during the media viewing session, Pickens could be seen running routes as he recovers from a torn ACL this spring.

ACL injuries are severe and typically take around a year to come back from for athletes. However, since Pickens underwent surgery during the spring, all indications have been that Georgia's former number one option has been ahead of schedule and could see playing time in 2021 despite the early thought of Pickens never seeing the field in Athens again immediately following the injury.

The timetable for a return for Pickens is unclear, but Georgia is off to an undefeated start; many remain hopeful that a potential playoff appearance could see Pickens return to action.

