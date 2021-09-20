JUST IN: George Pickens Running Routes in Practice

Georgia's receiving core just saw a recent boost with the news of junior receiver George Pickens being seen running routes in practice during the viewing portion of practice or the media on Monday.

Seth Emerson of the Athletic reports that the star receiver who tore his ACL shortly after the beginning of spring practice is "still a long way from returning but he's participant in in Georgia practice and was running routes just now during the media viewing period." Emerson also notes that Pickens was wearing a brace on his knee while he was out running routes.

"This was just passing drills, nobody on defense,"

ACL injuries are severe and something that typically takes around a year to come from for athletes. However, since Pickens underwent surgery during the spring, all indications have been that Georgia's former number one option has been ahead of schedule and could see playing time in 2021 despite the early thought of Pickens never seeing the field in Athens again immediately following the injury.

With Georgia off to a 3-0 start in 2021, the hopes and dreams of playing meaningful football at the beginning of 2022 in January are looking like it could very likely be a reality. Making the playoffs would bode well for Georgia as it allows even more time for Pickens to come back and help Georgia’s search for a national championship.

You May Also Like:

Georgia v. South Carolina: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly

Daniels Decisive in Return vs South Carolina

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.