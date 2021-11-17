UPDATE: Pickens Taking "More Reps" For Georgia

George Pickens Taking "A Few More Reps"
Last Tuesday, during the preparation for Tennessee, Kirby Smart was asked about George Pickens, not only on Tuesday but on Monday. The season continues to wind down, and many begin to anticipate a potential return of the star wide-out.
Smart indicated last week that Pickens is continuing his recovery by getting some work on the scout team. However, Smart did add, "I don't know the timeline, I wish I did."
“We've had George at practice, catching passes against routes on air, but that's really been it, the things that y'all have seen. He's done more competitive periods in terms of scouts and looks and getting confidence, being able to go up against some DBs and things. but he's not taking reps with the one or two offense because, we don't know when he's going to be ready."
When asked about Pickens again this week, Smart offered another update on the Hoover, Alabama, wide-out but indicated that not much change had been made from last week.
“We were doing a lot of good on good. He’s been going against our 1 defense. He’s really doing the same thing he did last week, just probably more of it and more reps. He’s still in a non-contact jersey.”
- QB, JT Daniels (Lat) - IN
- RB, Kenny McIntosh (Hamstring) - IN
- RB, Kendall Milton (Knee) - OUT
- DL, Devonte Wyatt (Knee) - Questionable
- EDGE, Nolan Smith (Elbow) - Questionable
- OT, Jamaree Salyer (Foot) - Questionable
- WR, Jermaine Burton (Groin) - IN
- WR, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Ankle) - IN
- WR, Justin Robinson (Hamstring) - Questionable
- WR, Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - Doubtful
- WR, Arian Smith (Leg) - OUT
- WR, George Pickens (Knee) - OUT
- OL, Tate Ratledge (Foot) - OUT
- DB, Tykee Smith (Knee) - OUT
- CB, Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - OUT
- LB, Rian Davis (Quad) - OUT
