UPDATE: Pickens Taking "More Reps" For Georgia

Skip to main content
    • November 17, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    George Pickens Taking "A Few More Reps"

    During his press conference on Tuesday, Smart offered a new update on George Pickens.
    Author:

    Last Tuesday, during the preparation for Tennessee, Kirby Smart was asked about George Pickens, not only on Tuesday but on Monday. The season continues to wind down, and many begin to anticipate a potential return of the star wide-out. 

    Smart indicated last week that Pickens is continuing his recovery by getting some work on the scout team. However, Smart did add, "I don't know the timeline, I wish I did."

    “We've had George at practice, catching passes against routes on air, but that's really been it, the things that y'all have seen. He's done more competitive periods in terms of scouts and looks and getting confidence, being able to go up against some DBs and things. but he's not taking reps with the one or two offense because, we don't know when he's going to be ready."

    When asked about Pickens again this week, Smart offered another update on the Hoover, Alabama, wide-out but indicated that not much change had been made from last week. 

    “We were doing a lot of good on good. He’s been going against our 1 defense. He’s really doing the same thing he did last week, just probably more of it and more reps. He’s still in a non-contact jersey.”

    • QB, JT Daniels (Lat) - IN
    • RB, Kenny McIntosh (Hamstring) - IN
    • RB, Kendall Milton (Knee) - OUT
    • DL, Devonte Wyatt (Knee) - Questionable
    • EDGE, Nolan Smith (Elbow) - Questionable
    • OT, Jamaree Salyer (Foot) - Questionable
    • WR, Jermaine Burton (Groin) - IN
    • WR, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Ankle) - IN
    • WR, Justin Robinson (Hamstring) - Questionable
    • WR, Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - Doubtful
    • WR, Arian Smith (Leg) - OUT
    • WR, George Pickens (Knee) - OUT
    • OL, Tate Ratledge (Foot) - OUT
    • DB, Tykee Smith (Knee) - OUT
    • CB, Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - OUT
    • LB, Rian Davis (Quad) - OUT

    Read More

    You May Also Like:

    Both QBs See Action Against Mizzou, Make Early Auditions For Starting Job

    The Good, Bad, and Ugly from Georgia's Win over Missouri

    Join the community

    Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

    Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

    You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

    pickens 57E8A1A4-2AA9-4281-B624-A7A6CD12710C-L
    News

    UPDATE: Pickens Taking "More Reps" For Georgia

    19 seconds ago
    AP21310750855183-XL
    News

    NSFW: Leaked Audio of Kirby Smart's EPIC Halftime Speech

    11 hours ago
    211113_AJW_FB_TN_0764-L
    News

    Georgia Stays at Number One in the CFP Rankings

    13 hours ago
    211106_mlm_fb_missouri_1398-L
    News

    UPDATE: Milton Doubtful Against Charleston Southern, Smart Says

    14 hours ago
    211106_AJW_FB_MIZZOU_1302-L
    News

    Injury Report: Georgia Focused on Getting Healthy

    20 hours ago
    FCADC242-888B-41A1-BA3C-D6E9081250E8
    News

    Is Georgia Landing Another Top Prospect?

    23 hours ago
    211113_AJW_FB_TN_1395-L
    News

    CFP Rankings Prediction: Who Joins Georgia?

    Nov 16, 2021
    USATSI_11769967
    News

    Early Betting Line: Georgia Opens as Favorite Over Alabama in Potential SECCG

    Nov 15, 2021