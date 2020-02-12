BulldogMaven
Georgia Bulldogs Among Title Favorites Despite Offensive Departures

Chris Allen

Jake Fromm, D’Andre Swift, Andrew Thomas, Isaiah Wilson, Solomon Kindley, Cade Mays, Charlie Woerner, Eli Wolf, Lawrence Cager, and Tyler. All gone.

Despite losing eight, possibly nine starters from last year’s offense (depending on personnel), Georgia has the fourth-highest odds to win it all in 2020 at 7-1 according to Vegasinsider.com. How can that be the case after losing over 50 percent of last year’s offensive production?

The key to the Dawgs' success last year was obviously the defense and it very easily could be again. Georgia returns 8 starters on defense, and as mind-blowing, as this may seem, it could be an even better unit than last season’s, which held opponents to an average of 12.6 points a game. The lowest per game average since 1981. 

With potential breakout years for Nolan Smith, Adam Anderson and Lewis Cine as well as players like Divaad Wilson and Tyrique Stevenson who showed major potential in 2019 along with countless others, it could be one of the most physical defenses to date. 

DL, Julian Rochester

We will also see the return of Julian Rochester who is itching to get back on that D-line after medically red-shirting this past season.

Not only will the defense be just as good or better than it was last season, but the offense is receiving some much-needed improvements as well with the addition of new OC Todd Monken and Offensive Quality Control Coach, Buster Faulkner. 

Both of these men are notorious for “air raid” offensive systems and spreading out the ball. Not only that, but Kirby went and recruited grad transfer Jamie Newman, a dual-threat QB who was ranked second only behind Joe Burrow for passing in a tight window throws during the 2019 season.

(RELATED: Jamie Newman listed among Heisman Favorites) 

Not to mention after telling the media following the SEC Championship game that it was his job to go out and find guys that could "win on the outside," he signed and sealed Jermaine Burton, Arian Smith, Marcus Rosemy, Justin Robinson, Ladd McConkey, and a certain tight end named Darnell Washington. 

With the addition of a new QB, a new offensive scheme, the return of Zamir White, James Cook and George Pickens as well as a slew of incoming four and five-star talent, the Dawgs should see the much-needed improvement on offense fans have been begging for. 

Combine that with a defense ranked first nationally in scoring defense last year, and the Dawgs have a considerable chance to take home the Championship in Miami.

Title Odds:

  • Clemson [9-4]
  • Ohio State [4-1]
  • Alabama [9-2]
  • Georgia [7-1]

