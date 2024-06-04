Georgia Baseball vs NC State Super Regional Game Times and How To Watch
Following Georgia's 8 to 6, extra-inning win over in-state rival Georgia Tech, the Bulldogs are hosting a super-regional in Athens, Georgia. Georgia will face NC State in the Super Regional and now we have game times and TV schedules announced.
Corey Collins's 2-RBI double in the top of the tenth inning vs Georgia Tech was the biggest swing of the day for the Dawgs. Collins was emotional on the TV broadcast after the contest saying, "This was the goal, to get us back to a Super Regional. It's been so long."
Georgia-NC State Super Regional Game Times
- Game 1 12 p.m. ET, Saturday
- Game 2 12 p.m. ET, Sunday
- Game 3: TBD, Monday (If necessary)
All games will be made available on ESPN+ and the SECN+ apps as well as the primary broadcast on ESPNU.
Georgia currently holds +1500 betting odds to win the College World Series, that number has vaulted up from +2200 when the tournament began.
ODDS DISCLAIMER:Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
