Georgia Basketball vs East Tennessee State Preview

The Georgia Bulldogs will look to improve to 5-2 this afternoon as they host the East Tennessee State Buccaneers

Georgia will begin their three game home stretch today as the host the East Tennessee State Buccaneers. This will be the 6th time these two teams meet in a series that the Buccaneers lead 3-2. Their previous meeting was last year when the Bulldogs fell 84-86 in Athens.

Georgia is fresh off of a loss to UAB in the “Sunshine Slam” tournament championship. An abysmal performance in the second half allowed the blazers to run away with the game and defeat the Bulldogs by 14 points.

East Tennessee State is currently on a two-game losing streak after the Buccaneers fell to Appalachian State 74-70 on Wednesday evening. Forward Jalen Haynes was the leading scorer with 16 points and completed a double-double with 12 rebounds. 

Georgia point gaurd Terry Roberts still leads the team in points. However, he is coming off of just a 9 point outing in his previous game. Freshman forward KyeRon Lindsay also only finished the game with 9 points 

The duo’s offensive success will be crucial for the Bulldogs if they want to get back in the win category. Georgia has seemingly been unable to play a complete half of basketball the entire season and has “shot themselves in the foot” and allowed opponents to take over games or fight their way back. A solid 40 minutes of basketball should be Georgia’s biggest goal today. 

How to Watch Georgia vs East Tennessee State

  • Gameday: Sunday, Nov. 27th, 2022
  • Game time: 1:00 pm ET
  • TV: SEC Network
  • Location: Stegman Coliseum. Athens, Georgia
  • Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

