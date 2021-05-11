K.D. Johnson and Andrew Garcia Enter Transfer Portal

Two more Georgia Basketball players entered the transfer portal on Tuesday, bringing the total to eight this offseason.

Andrew Garcia and K.D. Johnson became the seventh and eighth Georgia Basketball players to enter the transfer portal Tuesday afternoon.

The Bulldogs now just have five returning players from the 2020-21 team, but only two (Jaxon Etter and P.J. Horne) played quality minutes.

Johnson's departure is the bigger of the two transfers. He was second on the team with 13.5 points per game and fifth with 22.5 minutes per game. Johnson shared an almost even split of playing time at shooting guard with Tye Fagan.

However, his biggest contribution to the team was energy and enthusiasm. He earned eligibility after Georgia's blowout loss to Arkansas on 99-69 on January 9, and the team seemed to lack energy in its January 13 game against Auburn. But Johnson played with an energy that rubbed off on the team.

A re-energized Georgia team won five of its next seven games after losing to Auburn. The Bulldogs actually earned mentions in the NCAA Tournament discussion after beating LSU and Missouri late in the year. All was right at that point, and Johnson was a big part of Georgia's success.

Garcia's transfer is still a big deal. The graduate transfer from Stoney Brook averaged 8.7 points and four rebounds per game. He had a bad habit of getting into foul trouble, but he was a quality role player who averaged 17 minutes per game.

