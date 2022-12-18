Georgia Basketball vs Notre Dame Preview

The Georgia Bulldogs will look to win their 8th game of the season tonight as they take on the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame. This will be just the 4th time in history that these 2 teams meet on the hardwood in a series that the Irish currently lead 2-1. Their most recent matchup was in 2011 and saw the Bulldogs take home a 61-45 victory. Notre Dame currently has a 51% chance to win according to ESPN.

The Bulldogs will be looking to bounce back after a heartbreaking loss to in-state rival Georgia Tech. Although last weeks loss was certainly a disappointment, the 2022 season has been a massive improvement for Georgia. The Bulldogs have already surpassed last year's previous win total of 6 under new head coach Mike White and have shown numerous times throughout the season that they are a team with heart and will play to the final buzzer.

Notre Dame will be looking to get back in the win column tonight as well. After beginning the season 5-0, the Irish have lost 3 out of their last 5 games which includes last week's 79-64 loss to Marquette.

The Bulldogs will need big offensive performances from guards Terry Roberts and Kario Oquendo tonight. The 2 are the only players this season to average over 10 points for the Bulldogs. Another major key to victory will be protecting the ball. Turnovers have haunted the Bulldogs all season as they currently average over 15 a game.

The Irish will rely on their senior forward Nate Laszewski. Laszewski currently leads the team in points as well as rebounds and is one of only 2 players on the Irish to shoot over 50% from the field this season.

Despite facing each other so infrequently, the 2 head coaches of this game share a unique history as well. Georgia head coach Mike White is the son of former Notre Dame athletic director Kevin White. As AD, Kevin hired current Irish head coach Mike Brey back in the year 2000, long before Mike White became a head coach.

How to Watch Georgia vs Notre Dame

