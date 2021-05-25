Georgia Basketball Roster is Full Again

Gonzaga point guard Aaron Cook announced his transfer to Georgia Basketball on Monday, bringing the Bulldogs' roster to 14 players.

Georgia Basketball's roster is finally at full capacity yet again.

The Bulldogs lost nine players to the transfer portal, including four starters from the 2020-21 squad. Through the portal and the incoming recruiting class, they've been able to rebuild the roster.

The most recent addition is graduate point guard Aaron Cook who is fresh off a season at Gonzaga. Before playing for the 2021 national runners-up, Cook spent four years at Southern Illinois where he started 70-consecutive games before breaking his hand in 2019.

Cook appeared in all 30 of Gonzaga's games last season and even started against Loyola Marymount on January 27. He averaged 13.4 minutes per game, but he exceeded that average on a fairly regular basis and he had five outings where he played over 19 minutes. Cook also averaged 4.2 points per game and scored in double-figures three times.

Cook is the fifth decision 1 transfer to join the Bulldogs this offseason. Other gains from the portal are Jabri Abdur-Rahim (Virginia), Noah Baumann (Southern California), Braelen Bridges (Illinois-Chicago) and Jailyn Ingram (Florida Atlantic).

Despite reaching the roster limit, Georgia might not be done swapping players in and out of the transfer portal. UMass star forward Tre Mitchell is rumored to be on his way to Athens. Mitchell would provide a huge boost to the program and its hopes of returning to the postseason in 2022.

However, Georgia would have to lose another scholarship player to accept Mitchell. The last remaining scholarship players are Tyron McMillan, Jonathan Ned, and Josh Taylor.

