Georgia Basketball vs South Carolina Preview

The Georgia Bulldogs are set to host the South Carolina Gamecocks this evening in Athens as they continue SEC play. This will be the 119th time these two teams meet on the hardwood in a series that South Carolina leads 62-56. The Bulldogs have lost 12 straight games to the Gamecocks and have not won in Athens since 2015.

Georgia was severely outmatched in Wednesday night's matchup against the Volunteers of Tennessee, as they were held to a season low 41 points in Knoxville. With the loss, the Bulldog's are now on a 3-game losing streak which is the longest of the season thus far. Luckily for Georgia, their next opponent should be a much easier challenge.

South Carolina's season has been less than desirable thus far. Under new head coach Lamont Paris, the Gamecocks currently sit at 11th in the SEC with just an 8-12 record. Carolina is on a losing streak as well, having dropped it's previous 4 games to SEC opponents. A win tonight over the Bulldogs could certainly improve Gamecock fan's outlook on the season thus far.

Given that Georgia has nearly a 92% chance to win according to ESPN, a victory in tonight's matchup should certainly be the expectation for Mike White's Bulldogs. Terry Roberts will likely be the leading scorer. However, junior guard Justin Hill should also have an impact on the Bulldog's offense. Hill earned a start in Wednesday night's loss to Tennessee and has seen his role increase more and more throughout the season.

The Gamecocks will need a big performance from forward Gregory Jackson this evening. Jackson currently leads the team in points as well as rebounds and is averaging 21 points in his last 3 games. However, it will likely take more than a heroic effort from just Jackson for Carolina to upset the Dawgs in their home environment.

