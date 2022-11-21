Skip to main content

Georgia Basketball vs St. Joseph's Preview

Georgia looks to improve to 4-1 as they begin road play in Daytona, Florida for the "Sunshine Slam" tournament

Georgia will begin its road play in the "Sunshine Slam" tournament tonight as they take on the St. Josephs Hawks. This will be the first-ever matchup between the 2 teams. ESPN currently gives Georgia a 75.1% chance to win. However, they are only a 2.5-point favorite.

Georgia is coming off of a strong 2nd half effort against Bucknell in a game that they won 65-61. Senior guard Terry Roberts was a major contributor in Georgia's success as he led the team in both points and rebounds with 20 and 9 respectively. Georgia will be looking for their 3rd straight win under 1st-year head coach Mike White. A streak that they failed to reach last season under former head coach Tom Crean.

St. Joseph's is entering this game 2-1 coming off of an impressive shooting performance. In their previous victory over the Albany Great Danes, the Hawks shot over 56% from the floor which included 46% percent from the 3-point line. 

The Hawks are led by guards Erik Reynolds II and Cameron Brown. Together, they are averaging 38 points a game, while Brown currently leads the team in rebounds and blocks as well. The duo's performance tonight will most likely determine the outcome of the game as no other member of the team averages more than 10 points a game.

Georgia will rely heavily on senior guard Terry Roberts once again for their offensive success. Roberts currently leads the Bulldogs in points, assists, and steals and is coming off his best game of the season against Bucknell despite battling an illness. Freshman Forward KyeRon Lindsay will also be a crucial factor off the glass. The Bulldogs' leading rebounder is averaging 6.5 rebounds a game and will need to prevent the Hawks from earning 2nd chance shots.

Georgia showed major improvement in taking care of the ball in the 2nd half against Bucknell and will need to do more of the same in order to secure a victory. St. Joseph's currently averages 7.7 steals a game. The Hawks are also turnover prone themselves, however, averaging 15.7 a game. Expect Mike White's signature 1-3-1 defensive scheme and full-court press to make multiple appearances throughout the majority of this game.

How to Watch Georgia vs Bucknell

  • Gameday: Monday, Nov. 21st, 2022
  • Game time: 8:30 pm ET
  • TV: CBS
  • Location: Ocean Center. Daytona Beach, Florida (Tournament)
