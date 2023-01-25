Georgia Basketball vs Tennessee Preview

The Georgia Bulldogs will look to snap their 2 game losing streak this evening as they take on the No.4 ranked Tennessee Volunteers in Knoxville. This will be the 158th meeting between these two teams in a series that the Volunteers currently lead 97-60. The Bulldogs are just 1-4 in the last 5 games.

Georgia is on a cold streak as of late. After collapsing in the 2nd half to Kentucky, the Bulldogs returned to Athens on Saturday, where they lost their first home game of the season to the Vanderbilt Commodores. Unfortunately for the Dawgs, the schedule does not get any easier as 3 of their next 4 games are on the road.

Tennessee on the other hand, is 7-1 in their last 8 matchups and have found themselves ranked No.4 in the nation. Led by a plethora of efficient scorers, the Vol's "no name" offense currently has all the ingredients to become one of the best teams in the SEC and make a late run in March.

It will take an incredible effort from the Bulldog's roster to pull out a win tonight as Tennessee is currently a 16.5 point favorite. ESPN currently gives Georgia just a 3.1% chance to win the game.

Georgia will need to steal possessions and earn extra shots in order to pull of the upset. Junior forward, Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe and center Braelen Bridges will likely need to have 5 rebounds each and give leading scorers Terry Roberts and Kario Oquendo as many opportunities as possible in order to neutralize the Volunteer offense.

The path to victory does not run through one player for Tennessee however. The Volunteers currently have 5 players that average over 10 points and 3 rebounds a game. Gaurds, Zakai Zagler and Santiago Vescovi currently lead the team in steals with 2.2 each.

