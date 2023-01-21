Georgia Basketball vs Vanderbilt Preview

The Georgia Bulldogs will look to get back in the win column this Saturday afternoon as they host the Vanderbilt Commodores in Athens. This will be the 149th meeting between these two teams in a series that Vanderbilt currently leads 94-54. The Bulldogs have lost the previous 3 matchups.

Georgia's season compared to the 2021 year could be described as a night and day improvement. The Bulldogs have already more than doubled their wins and are showing a grit under new head coach Mike White that was clearly missing from last season's team.

Despite the upswing, this team is far from perfect and has become notorious for not playing a full 40 minutes of basketball as of late. Last Wednesday's game against the Kentucky Wildcat's is a perfect example of this, as the Bulldogs turned an 8 point lead at halftime to a 14 point loss.

Vanderbilt on the other hand, is currently on pace to have a similar season as they did last year. Coached by former Atlanta Hawk Jerry Stackhouse, the Commodores currently sit at 9-9 with just a 35% chance to win today's contest. They are currently just 1-4 in home games all season.

Terry Roberts and Kario Oquendo will likely make the biggest difference as far as points scored (as they have all season) for the Bulldogs. However, the impact player of the game will be veteran guard Jabri Abdur-Rahim. When Roberts and Oquendo are not on the court, Abdur-Rahim will need to step up in order to keep the offensive momentum going. Holding onto a lead will likely depend on Adbur-Rahim's success.

Vanderbilt is led by the duo of Liam Robbins and Ezra Manjon. Robbins leads the Commodores in points, rebounds, and blocks. While Manjon leads the team in assists and steals. While Manjon will have an effect on the game, neutralizing a player as dominant in the paint like Robbins should be the Dawgs biggest priority after being obliterated by Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe all of last Wednesday night. Tshiebwe finished with 37 points and 24 rebounds in the Dawgs defeat.

