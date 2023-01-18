Skip to main content

Adonai Mitchell Enters the NCAA Transfer Portal

Georgia wide receiver Adonai Mitchell has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal.

Ever since winning their second national title in as many seasons, Georgia's roster, as expected, has been busy in regard to offseason departures. Many players have announced their intentions to enter the NFL draft while others begin their search for a new home. However, arguably entry has been as big as the most recent name to hit the portal for the Bulldogs. 

Star wide receiver Adonai Mitchell has announced that he has entered his name into the transfer portal after two seasons with the Bulldogs. Mitchell spent the majority of this season on the sideline due to an ankle injury, but came back just in time to help his team during their postseason run. 

In two seasons, Mitchell caught 38 passes for 560 yards and seven touchdowns. He also caught a pass in all four of Georgia's playoff games the past two years. Georgia did acquire to new wide receivers from the transfer portal this year as Rara Thomas from Mississippi State and Dominic Lovett from Missouri will be suiting up for Georgia in 2023, but losing a player as talented as Mitchell always stings. 

Return Announcements

  • DT, Nazir Stackhouse will be back in 2023
  • RB, Kendall Milton will be back in 2023

Draft Declarations

Current Transfer List:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

  • Bill Norton, DL (Arizona)
  • Arik Gilbert, TE (Portal)
  • Brett Seither, TE (Portal)
  • Jaheim Singletary, DB (Portal)
  • Ryland Goede, TE (Portal)
  • MJ Sherman, EDGE (Nebraska)
  • Jacob Hood, OT (Portal)
  • Trezmen Marshall, LB (Portal)
  • Dominick Blaylock, WR (Portal)
  • Adonai Mitchell, WR (Portal)

2023 Georgia Recruiting Class

BOLD indicates LOI has been turned in/Italics indicate the player is enrolled.

  • CJ Allen, LB
  • Damon Wilson, EDGE
  • Daniel Harris, DB
  • Jamal Merriweather, OT
  • Samuel M’Pemba, ATH
  • Monroe Freeling, OT
  • Raylen Wilson, LB
  • Joenel Aguero, DB
  • Troy Bowles, LB
  • Pearce Spurlin, TE
  • Gabe Harris, Edge
  • Bo Hughley, OT
  • CJ Allen, LB
  • Tyler Williams, WR
  • AJ Harris, DB
  • Jamaal Jarrett, DL
  • Justyn Rhett, DB
  • Lawson Luckie, TE
  • Kelton Smith, IOL
  • Roderick Robinson II, RB
  • Joshua Miller, IOL
  • Yazeed Haynes, WR
  • Peyton Woodring, K
  • Daniel Harris, DB
  • Anthony Evans, WR
  • Will Snellings, LS
  • Chris Peal, DB

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN

AC672137-0508-4647-B43E-5D9AA0272129
News

SOURCES: Georgia to Lose Key Staffer to UAB

By Brooks Austin
80DE424A-8AA4-43BC-BDFD-3B7AD0FA0484
Recruiting

Meet AJ Harris: The Tone-Setter of UGAs 2023 Recruiting Class

By Connor Jackson
8B3700DF-B8BC-4446-B11B-63766D8D2919
Recruiting

Georgia Laying Early Foundation for Strong 2025 Class

By Connor Jackson
Screen Shot 2023-01-17 at 8.39.15 PM
News

Bulldogs Fall 85-71 in Lexington

By Christian Kirby II
20230109_AJW_FB_CFPNCG_6687
News

BREAKING: Ladd McConkey Announces Return

By Brooks Austin
IMG_9474
News

Kirby Smart Praises "Physical" Georgia High School Football

By Christian Goeckel
20230109_AJW_FB_CFPNCG_6687
Football

Way Too Early Look: Just How Great Will UGA's WR Corps Be?

By Jonathan Williams
Screen Shot 2023-01-17 at 11.01.06 AM
News

Georgia vs Kentucky Basketball Preview

By Christian Kirby II