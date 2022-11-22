Skip to main content

Georgia Basketball vs UAB Preview

Georgia will look to build on its 3 game win streak tonight against the UAB Blazers as they continue play in the "Sunshine Slam" tournament

Georgia is set to play the UAB Blazers after last night's 13 point victory over the St. Joseph's Hawks. This will be the 6th time the 2 teams play each other in a series that Georgia currently leads 4-1. ESPN currently give the Blazers a 61.6% chance to win and has them as an 8 point favorite.

The Bulldogs once again struggled to put together a complete game of basketball last night. After racing to a 23 point lead at the half and shooting over 40%, Georgia finished the night shooting just over 33% and were outscored in the 2nd half by 10 points. The Bulldogs have now been outscored by their opponents in the 2nd half 3 out of their last 5 games now. 

UAB is coming off a dominant win in yesterdays contest against the USF Bulls where they saw 4 players each score over 10 points. Senior guard Jordan Walker was their leading scorer with 15 points and complete 40% of his 3 point attempts.

While Walker currently leads the team in points per game, sophomore guard Eric Gaines will most likely have the biggest impact on tonight's game. Gaines is averaging 10.8 points a game and leads the team in assists with 5.8. However, it is his menacing defensive play that should concern Georgia the most. Gaines currently leads the team with 2.2 steals a game, and will most likely have no issue reaching those numbers against a Georgia team that is averaging a near 17 turnovers a game.

The Bulldogs were thankful to have guard Kario Oquendo back last night as he led the team in points in Georgia's win over St. Joseph's. He and senior guard Terry Roberts currently combine for 28 points game and will need to carry the offense which has been very hot-and-cold throughout the season.

Overall, the recipe for a Georgia win remains the same. Shoot effectively, don't commit turnovers, and play consistently through both halves. Should Georgia do these things, they have a very good chance at pulling off an upset. Whether or not they can, remains to be seen however.

How to Watch Georgia vs Bucknell

  • Gameday: Tuesday, Nov. 22nd, 2022
  • Game time: 4:00 pm ET
  • TV: CBS
  • Location: Ocean Center. Daytona Beach, Florida (Tournament)
  • Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

