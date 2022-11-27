Georgia defeats East Tennessee State

The Georgia men's basketball team took on East Tennessee State this afternoon. The Bulldogs came into this matchup with an overall record of 4-2 after they dropped their previous game to UAB in the “Sunshine Slam” tournament championship.

The starting lineup for the Bulldogs was Terry Roberts, Kario Oquendo Mardrez McBride, KyeRon Lindsay and Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe. Roberts came into today as the team's leading scorer averaging 14 points per game.

Georgia got off to a hot start to open the game as they opened up with a 7-1 lead after three minutes of play. Roberts got the offense going by hitting a three to put the Bulldogs on the board while East Tennessee struggled to find anything to drop on offense.

It was a back-and-forth defensive battle in the first half. The Bulldogs hit a tough stretch offensively after coming out of the gates swinging. They shot 1-7 from behind the arc in the first thirteen minutes of the game as the Buccaneers found some offensive success themselves. Georgia continued to respond though as they finally saw some shots fall from behind the arc to retake the lead.

As the first half started to wind down, it became the Qquendo show. He hit three shots from downtown and then fought through a defender to lay the ball in the hoop to bring his first-half tally to 11 points which led the team.

Georgia went into halftime leading East Tennessee State by a score of 30-26.

Oquendo remained the hot hand for the Bulldogs as he scored Georgia's first six points to open up the second half, including his fourth made three-pointer of the game. Another highlight of the second half for Georgia was Jailyn Ingram making his first appearance of the season since tearing his ACL last season.

A big story of the second half was how well Georgia shot from behind the arc. They started out the half 4-7 from deep which helped extend their lead all the way up to 12 points at the midpoint of the second half.

ETSU then switched to a full-court press defensively for later in the half and it helped them bring the game back within striking distance. The change in game plan ultimately didn't pay off for East Tennessee as Georgia was able to hold onto its lead for the remainder of the game.

Georgia came out on top 62-47. Oquendo led the way with 16 points followed by Roberts with 12.

