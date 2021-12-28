JUST IN: George Pickens in Miami for Orange Bowl

Skip to main content
    December 28, 2021
    Georgia Set to Have George Pickens in the Orange Bowl

    A post on his Instagram appears to reveal that junior wide receiver George Pickens is in Miami for the Orange Bowl.
    Author:

    After a week of speculation and reporting regarding the availability of Georgia's junior wide-out George Pickens, he could be available after all. The Hoover, Alabama, native took to his Instagram story to share a picture of Miami International Airport. 

    The Instagram post comes a week after news broke that Georgia quarterback JT Daniels tested positive for COVID-19. At the time of the reporting, no other name was given as to who else might have tested positive in the aftermath of the positive test from Daniels. 

    Then a day later, reports began to surface that wide receiver George Pickens had tested positive for the virus as well, sending him into COVID protocol. Then additional reports surfaced that Picken's original positive test results were a false positive. Dawgs Daily has been able to confirm that Pickens has been without symptoms. 

    The latest post to his Instagram story appears to further back up the notion that Georgia will potentially have one of its top playmakers available for the CFP semifinal game versus No. 2 Michigan on Friday evening. 

