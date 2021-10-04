Georgia Could Head into Jordan-Hare Without Daniels

Hearing Georgia head coach Kirby Smart say that he is "unsure" about the return of Georgia's starting quarterback could send chills down the back of any fan, especially in the middle of a four-game stretch that is considered the toughest four games on the schedule in 2021.

JT Daniels did not see action on Saturday in the 37-0 win over Arkansas, meaning that Stetson Bennett made his second start of the year at quarterback for Georgia. Up to this point, it isn't a bad thing for Georgia when Bennett is under center. But, unfortunately, it is neither an elite thing. Despite the record-tying five-touchdown performance against UAB, Georgia has yet to meet an opponent that handed the Georgia offense some adversity without Daniels.

Daniels is dealing with a lat sprain that was bothering him in the leadup to Vanderbilt and could've been a part of the decision to pull Daniels in the first quarter against Vandy.

Sources told SI Dawgs Daily that Daniels was limited in practice throughout the week preparing for Arkansas but did see more action late in the week. Smart made sure to let it be known post-game that Daniels is the one pushing to be the starter, but with it being a "week-to-week" injury, his availability is up in the air.

Saturday's game against No. 18 Auburn is set for a 3:30 kickoff on CBS and sees Georgia heading on the road to Jordan-Hare stadium that always seems prone to have the potential to make Georgia slip up.

The Tigers are 4-1 with a come-from-behind victory over LSU this past Saturday. Auburn quarterback Bo Nix led the Tigers back, passing for 255 yards and a touchdown while running for 74 yards and another touchdown.

Practice this week will determine whether or not JT Daniels will take back the reigns of the offense, but if not Daniels, then Stetson Bennett is the favorite to take over. Luckily for Georgia, Bennett brings successful experience against the Tigers.

Bennett made his first career start against Auburn in 2020 in Sanford Stadium. Bennett led the Dawgs to a 27-6 victory, passing for 240 yards and a touchdown, completing 17 of 28 passes.

