Georgia Could Look To Transfer Portal if Jake Fromm Declares for NFL Draft

With early national signing day now in the rearview mirror, and the Georgia coaching staff having a fairly decent grasp of how their 2020 recruiting class is going to look, they set their eyes on the Sugar Bowl and the Baylor Bears.

Though somewhere closely right alongside the offensive and defensive gameplan for the 7th ranked team in the country, the staff is still working to fully and accurately inform the juniors of their NFL Draft stock. Juniors like the one that's started the last 41 games at quarterback for the Georgia Bulldogs.

Jake Fromm's decision of whether or not to enter the 2020 NFL Draft is something that has stirred conversation among Bulldog nation for several months now. And for some delirious reasoning, there's actually a portion of the fanbase that wants Fromm to leave.

Kirby Smart told the media yesterday that Fromm's decision is still a fluid one, and they are still gathering all the proper information.

"We do with Jake exactly what we do with every player on our team. We bring him in. We talk to teams. I talk to general managers. I talk to organizations. We get information. We give those kids that information. This is a time when they're able to do that, and then when we get closer to the Bowl game, we put it away, and then we come back and revisit it, and we've done those things for Jake."

QB, Jake Fromm

While Fromm is still undecided and in the process of gathering information, there are plenty of indications that he could be leaning toward turning pro. So, where does that leave Georgia?

We laid out the known options in a previous article, in terms of what is already on the roster and incoming with Carson Beck having signed his letter of intent.

However, we believe that if Fromm leaves, Georgia will fully exhaust the NCAA Transfer Portal in hopes of finding a quarterback, and there's plenty to choose from. With over sixty QBs currently in the portal.

We would assume that Smart would prefer someone with immediate eligibility, so that narrows it down to 11. Here are the primary targets for Georgia:

K.J. Costello - The newest arrival to the portal, Costello announced today that he'd be transferring after the fall semester is over. Assuming he completes his degree, he will be immediately eligible. Costello fits the "pro-style" mold and would be comfortable in the current offensive scheme at UGA.

- The newest arrival to the portal, Costello announced today that he'd be transferring after the fall semester is over. Assuming he completes his degree, he will be immediately eligible. Costello fits the "pro-style" mold and would be comfortable in the current offensive scheme at UGA. Jett Duffey - The complete opposite of the first guy on our list. Duffey probably hasn't taken a snap under center since he was in pop-warner football leagues. He ran the spread in high school, and the Big 12 spread at Texas Tech. The dual-threat QB threw 18 TDs in 8 starts this season for the Red Raiders. It should be said that there would be hesitations from the Georgia staff considering Duffey's history.

QB's that still could enter the NCAA Transfer Portal: