Junkyard Defensive Performance Seals Win

The final score from Charlotte, North Carolina, was 10-3 in favor of the Bulldogs. A low-scoring affair was the expectation heading into this top-5 matchup, but a 13 total point game combine was not even in the minds of Georgia fans.

Senior safety Christopher Smith's 74-yard interception returned for a touchdown helped sparked the Bulldog's defense early in the game. Smith's pick-six would be the only touchdown scored in the game, following an offensive performance on both sides that could not put the ball in the endzone.

While many may come away disappointed with the offensive showing from a group that received hype throughout the offseason due to the return of key offensive weapons, Georgia's young defense lived up to the expectation and then some with seven sacks, pressuring DJ Uiagalelei for four quarters. Nakobe Dean and Jordan Davis led the team in sacks finishing with two, while Anderson, Carter, Walker also contributed with one each.

Georgia's pass rush will receive all the hype and headlines, but the rush defense of Georgia staggered the Tigers run game to just two yards total on the ground.

The constant pressure and disruption in the Tiger's backfield make things difficult for Clemson to move the ball down the field even though Clemson and Georgia were about equal in time of possession. With just a three-minute difference between the two teams.

Dan Lanning's young defense that lost seven defensive backs from a year ago won Georgia its toughest matchup of the regular season in week one despite a lackluster performance on offense.

