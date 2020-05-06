DawgsDaily
Top Stories
Recruiting
News
Podcasts

Georgia Football Breakout 'Players' for 2020: No. 2 — OC Todd Monken

Garrett Shearman

Okay, so he's not a player, but he's the new offensive architect through which breakouts will break out.

After a 2019 Georgia football season criticized for a lack of offensive production, Bulldog faithful celebrated the hire of recently departed Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Todd Monken in January.

Unafraid of spreading receivers outside the numbers, he brings a true spread offense to Athens and, either despite the losses of former starters or because of them, has the chance to implement his own offensive philosophy with the few mainstays, the former rotational players, and new recruits.

As a reminder, the Dawgs have to scheme offensively after having lost the following contributors:

  • Quarterback Jake Fromm (draft, Buffalo Bills)
  • Tailback D’Andre Swift (draft, Detroit Lions)
  • Tailback Brian Herrien (graduation, signed with Cleveland Browns as undrafted free agent)
  • Tackle Andrew Thomas (draft, New York Giants)
  • Tackle Isaiah Wilson (draft, Tennessee Titans)
  • Guard Solomon Kindley (draft, Miami Dolphins)
  • Utility lineman Cade Mays (transfer)
  • Receiver Tyler Simmons (graduation, signed with Houston Texans as undrafted free agent)
  • Receiver Lawrence Cager (graduation, signed with New York Jets as undrafted free agent)
  • Tight end Charlie Woerner (draft, San Francisco 49ers)
  • Tight end Eli Wolfe (graduation, signed with Baltimore Ravens as undrafted free agent) 

That’s a long list of empty starting positions.

The Dawgs did however welcome graduate transfers for positions of need in Wake Forest quarterback transfer Jamie Newman and in Florida State graduate transfer tight end Tre’ McKitty. Georgia has an annual influx of tailback talent and almost always has at least one true freshman contributing, and while replacing four offensive linemen is a tall task for any OC, the Bulldogs have recruited well enough on the line in the past five years to where that should be a next-man-up sort of situation in 2020.

McKitty will be the featured tight end in 11 personnel and has the strength and size to block in 21 personnel, though expect to see him occasionally line up as a true receiver in 10 personnel. During his sophomore and junior seasons at FSU, he hauled in a total of 49 passes for 497 yards.

As a runner, Newman's speed and vision could have made him the best tailback on the Demon Deacons' most recent roster, and his offensive line had little to do with that. As a passer, his cannon of an arm was never properly showcased as a result of the all-too-consistent pocket collapse. The high-profile grad transfer looks to become Georgia’s first legitimate dual-threat starting quarterback since D.J. Shockley in 2005 and will work under the perfect coordinator to further boost his draft stock. 

Todd Monken is a very adaptive coordinator, a master of minor adjustments. His playbook is thick and he schemes based upon the personnel he has available, never staying rigid; something’s not working or an injury happens mid-game and he’s not afraid to change his game plan around it. Semi-related: Monken has so much four and five-star talent at his disposal that he’s not just able to keep the defense guessing as to who’s getting the ball, he’s going to be able to spread the ball around, lighten loads, and prevent fatigue for all involved.

USATSI_13674532

Monken’s offenses have a higher pass-to-run ratio than Georgia fans may be used to, about a 60-40 split compared to Georgia’s ratio of roughly 40-60 over the last four seasons under Kirby Smart. With available speedsters Dominick Blaylock, George Pickens, and Demetris Robertson playing in more space with a veteran quarterback, I could see the Dawgs approaching an even 50-50 offense in the upcoming season.

That would hypothetically lead to a dip in time of possession for a team familiar with controlling the clock, but the change would unlikely be drastic unless Monken calls plays as he did with Brandon Weeden and Justin Blackmon when Oklahoma State won the 2012 Fiesta Bowl.

His passing game has historically operated as follows: getting the ball to the best players in space results in chunk yardage after the catch, even if just falling forward for a few extra yards. There’s a completion for eight yards followed by a completion for thirteen yards followed by a completion of six yards, the defense bites down and plays a bit closer, at which point he dials up a deep route to his best receiver in a one-on-one situation and his team scores on a quick strike.

If the deep ball isn’t there, a good bit of his redzone play design is based on drawing double teams to his biggest goal line receiving threats, who in Monken’s inaugural season will likely be Pickens first and McKitty second.

Imagine George Pickens in a spread offense playing in more space when he’s not attracting double coverage. Now, imagine a 1200 yard sophomore season.

Monken is a heavy proponent of utilizing running backs as receivers in short-yardage situations and doesn’t shy away from motioning the back out to form an empty set. Tailbacks James Cook and Kenny McIntosh, adept at catching out of the backfield, are prime candidates to occasionally move up to the line of scrimmage for short routes.

It's worth noting that Jamie Newman ran quarterback counters with great success out of empty backfields while at Wake Forest, something that Matt Luke displayed a liking for during his time as the head coach at Ole Miss. 

Because of his flexibility, the new offensive coordinator should have little trouble establishing a new offensive identity for the Bulldogs despite the nearly blank slate of (presumed) offensive starters. It may not be the air raid we’ve seen from him in the past, but Todd Monken looks to take Georgia’s offense further into modernity.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.

Comments (3)
No. 1-2
Chris Allen
Chris Allen

Nice in depth analysis on the asset Monken can be this year. Will be interesting to see how early the team can get it going with a new offense having no Spring or Summer practices.

Brooks Austin
Brooks Austin

Editor

Man, Garrett is out here giving us a crash course lesson on modern offenses! Great piece!

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Georgia Football: Players, Recruiting, and Social Media

Several players and prospects affiliated with the Georgia Bulldogs took to Twitter yesterday to try and bring in high profile targets.

BGilmer18

by

Brooks Austin

WATCH: See why Jermaine Burton Will Make an Impact Day 1

4-star Georgia signee, Jermaine Burton is set to have a breakout freshman season for the Bulldogs. The former Calabasas, California native is now back home.

Brooks Austin

by

brent.wilson

Richard LeCounte Entering Leadership Role for Georgia Football

With the departure of J.R. Reed, someone will have to take the leadership void. Senior safety, Richard LeCounte is primed to do so.

Chris Allen

by

Brooks Austin

Gunner Givens Has The Attention Of Everyone, Including Georgia Football

There is a lot of athleticism in the 6'6" 275-pound frame of Gunner Givens. The class of 2022 prospect has nearly 40 offers already, including one from Georgia.

BGilmer18

by

Bostonfan1967

2021 Georgia Recruiting: Player Spotlight - Deion Colzie

Deion Colzie was once committed to play for Notre Dame. Now, he's one of the biggest targets of the Georgia recruiting board. Today, we tell you why.

Brooks Austin

by

Bostonfan1967

Vince Dooley discusses the upcoming football season and his thoughts on Kirby Smart

Legendary Georgia football coach, Vince Dooley shared his thoughts on the upcoming football season as well as head coach, Kirby Smart.

Jonathan Williams

by

Brooks Austin

Georgia Football Keeping Its Defensive Staff Intact Is Huge for 2020

For Georgia to keep all of its defensive staff intact after a historic season is nothing less than incredible. It will be huge for their chances to be better in 2020.

Garrett Shearman

by

Brooks Austin

Aubrey Smith Sees Recruitment Take Off And Discusses Georgia Football

Aubrey Smith has somewhat gone under the radar despite getting offered by Georgia before his freshman season. Now playing for powerhouse Buford High, offers are rolling in.

BGilmer18

2021 Georgia Football Recruiting: Player Profile, Terrence Ferguson

Terrence Ferguson is a top target for Georgia in 2021. The offensive tackle from Peach county high school would be a solid addition to the class. Here's why:

Brooks Austin

Georgia Basketball: How do the Bulldogs replace Rayshaun Hammonds?

With Rayshaun Hammonds on his way to the NBA Draft, the Bulldogs still have options to replace his production.

Brent Wilson