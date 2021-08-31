Where Georgia Has Advantages against Clemson

Georgia heads to Charlotte, North Carolina to take on the Clemson Tigers on Saturday. So, where do their advantages lie in this football game?

The Georgia Bulldogs are currently a 3.0 point underdog as they head to Charlotte, North Carolina to take on the Clemson Tigers.

With a banged-up football team making their way to Bank of American Stadium, Georgia is rightfully the underdog in Vegas.

So, if they don't have the advantage of overall team health, where do the advantages lie? And how will Georgia go about exploiting those advantages?

QB Experience

JT Daniels doesn't have the typical experience of a junior quarterback that was a former Gatorade Player of the Year. Most of the time, those kinds of players enter their Junior season with at least 20 or so starts. Due to injury, Daniels only has 16 starts.

Those 16 starts dwarf DJ Uiagalelei's 2 career starts. In a football game like this, in primetime, having been built up for the entire offseason, having a veteran — or as much of a veteran as you can — at the helm is invaluable.

Daniels has seen just about everything a defense could throw at him and will be mentally prepared for this football game. The difference however is that Uiagalelei is the superior physical talent.

UGA D-Line

Georgia's defensive line should dominate this football game. With the likes of Jordan Davis, Devonte Wyatt, and Jalen Carter being let loose on a football team that has yet to solidify their own center.

It's more than that though. Nolan Smith, who has struggled with elite length on the outside in pass-rushing situations, will have his most favorable matchup of his career potentially. Clemson is starting Jordan McFadden at left tackle, who's just 6'2 and doesn't possess that elite length that has plagued Smith.

Adam Anderson's matchup is favorable as well. Though that will likely be the case most of the season considering his pass-rushing ability.

Running Backs

Clemson enters this football game with questions at the running back position. The loss of Travis Etienne to the NFL Draft and Demarcus Bowman to the transfer portal has left them without a clear-cut starter at the position.

Georgia on the other hand has a completely different issue at the position. The Bulldogs have too many mouths to feed at running back. Zamir White, James Cook, Kenny McIntosh, Kendall Milton, and Daijun Edwards could likely all make their way into the lineup on Saturday.

