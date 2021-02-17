Georgia Has a Clear Advantage Over the SEC in 2021

The quarterback position is the most important position in all of sports, and heading into the 2021 season, Georgia has a clear advantage over the SEC.

Great quarterback play leads to team success in the game of football. It's the most important singular position in all of sports and headed into the 2021 season, Georgia has a significant advantage over the remainder of the SEC.

Take a look around the league.

SEC East

Florida -Zero career starts on the roster.

Tennessee - Presumed starter, Harrison Bailey (3 starts)

South Carolina - No clear starter.

Kentucky - Presumed starter, Joey Gatewood (1 start)

Vanderbilt - No clear starter

Missouri - Presumed starter, Connor Bazelak (10 starts)

Georgia - JT Daniels, (16 starts)

SEC West

Alabama - Presumed starter, Bryce Young (0 starts)

LSU - No clear starter.

Auburn - Bo Nix, (24 starts)

Ole Miss - Matt Corral (14 starts)

Arkansas - No clear starter

Texas A&M - No clear starter

Mississippi State - Will Rogers (5 starts)

The SEC has a quarterback shortage. There are two known commodities, returning starters that have proven they can excel at the position and that's Matt Corral and JT Daniels. Bo Nix has plenty of experience at Auburn, but has struggled at points during his career and has yet to complete 60% of his passes.

Certainly Bryce Young and Harrison Bailey are immensely talented quarterbacks but there's still a lot of questions to answer. Particularly at Alabama. A new offensive coordinator, the loss of your top two receiving targets, left tackle and running back.

Having such an advantage at the quarterback position may seem commonplace for Georgia, after all, they've had their fair share of talented quarterbacks.

But it's not.

Aaron Murray was at the peak of his powers from 2011 to 2012 for Georgia, but there was a guy by the name of Johnny Manziel running roughshod on the Southeastern Conference.

Matthew Stafford was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft, but his college career was intertwined with a Heisman Trophy winner by the name of Tim Tebow at Florida.

David Greene is still the all-time winningest quarterback in Georgia history, but even during his time in SEC Eli Manning was out at Ole Miss, Chris Leak was getting his start at Florida, and Jason Campbell was taking Auburn to 13 wins.

You'd have to go all the way back to the early 1990s when Eric Zeier was in the Top-10 nationally in passing yardage to find a Georgia quarterback that was head and shoulders above the remainder of the conference.

Georgia's expectations for the 2021 season are as high as ever before. It's a common joke that "next year" is always the year, but when you've got an advantage at the quarterback position those aspirations have merit.

