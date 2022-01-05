Georgia vs Bama Proves CFP Expansion Talk Is Useless

Adding more teams will make for better games with more teams, or so the thought goes. But Parity for the sake of parity is meaningless.

The National Championship game is upon us once more. The 4 team playoffs have given us two SEC teams yet again in Alabama and Georgia. The national conversation this past year has revolved around opening up the playoffs from 4 to 8, or even 12 teams.

The idea stems from the playoff semifinals not being all that competitive, and that opening up the playoff structure for more teams will allow for more parity in the College Football Playoff. Adding more teams will make for better games with more teams, or so the thought goes.

But Parity for the sake of parity is meaningless.

It is. Why? Because parity doesn't change the rolling constant that has revolved around College Football for the past decade. It doesn't change the number one reason why there has NOT been parity in College Football during that time period.

This season, the 2021 college football season was a year of parity, and yet the 2022 National Championship Game is a rehash of 2017's National Championship Game. Once more, Alabama has returned to the national championship, with Georgia coming along for the ride after spending much of the year at No. 1 with their lone defeat coming at the hands of Alabama during the sec championship game.

This isn't a hate on Alabama article, however. This isn't even to blame Alabama for whatever "problems" there may be in College Football. Alabama is just a symptom of why this whole playoff expansion idea is a moot point. Georgia for that matter is too, and so is Ohio State, Clemson, or any College Football "Blue Blood."

College Football Players want to play for Championships. They want to get to the NFL. Sure, you may have the occasional Travis Hunter who comes up and changes the conversation around College Football when they commit to Jackson State, but outside of National signing day, how much have you heard about that move since?

Parity for the sake of parity is meaningless because it doesn't change the simple fact that the cream of the crop will always rise to the top. You may add a few more games, but you only place more emphasis on those games.

What it does not do, is change WHO is playing those games. The best of those teams will win those games, and in the end, the Championship Games that come out of them likely won't look that much different than they do now.

To be among those teams at the top, you have to be able to recruit the best talent there is. Only so many teams are able to do that. Currently, that's teams like Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, and Clemson up to this point on a repetitive basis.

The best of the best will rise to the top whether there is a 4 team playoff, an 8 team playoff, or a 12 team playoff. The end result will still be the same.

