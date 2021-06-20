Does Kenny McIntosh Get More Involved in 2021?

Georgia returns of the top stables of running backs this season as all five running backs from a year ago return. Kenny McIntosh may be one of the most underrated backs on Georgia's roster.

Georgia returns one of the top stables of running backs in college football this season, as all five running backs from a year ago return. Kenny McIntosh may be one of the most underrated backs on Georgia's roster.

SI's Dawgs Daily's Kyle Funderburk wrote an article at the beginning of June detailing the dynamic running back as a "darkhorse" on the roster for Georgia this season.

With Zamir White and James Cook being the veterans of the stable, they were the top backs on the depth chart last season. Freshman Kendall Milton found his role as the physical runner, or as Funderburk called him, the "bruiser" back on the roster, much like Zamir White.

That left the sophomore out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to find his own unique role in the Georgia backfield. With the junior James Cook already being used as the trusted receiver out of the backfield, often lining Cook out wide as an extra receiver to pose another deep threat. Georgia needed someone who could be depended on to catch the ball out of the backfield.

McIntosh was more than capable of being the reliable pass-catcher out of the backfield, giving Georgia some explosive plays catching the football. McIntosh had a series of catches in Georgia's last offensive drive of the 2020-21 season that would ultimately end in a Jack Podlesny field goal to win the Peach Bowl.

McIntosh is the all-around back for Georgia as he brings good vision in the backfield and patience in finding the holes at the line of scrimmage. While Kenny may not be the fastest back on the roster, he combines power and quickness to make plays on the ground.

Despite playing behind two seniors in 2021, Kenny will see time on the field for Georgia this season as he has proved to be a two-way back for the Dawgs.